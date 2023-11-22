LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League is coming to Las Vegas, scheduling its first event in the city on Super Bowl LVIII weekend.

The event is one of 14 announced on Wednesday for the breakaway league, which split the golfing world by luring some of the sport’s top performers two years ago. Since then, the fight over LIV Golf has eased. In June, The PGA Tour dropped its legal battle and a merger was announced between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the European tour.

But some players that are under contract after signing big bonuses — including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson — remain tied to LIV Golf.

The Las Vegas tournament is scheduled Feb. 8-10 at the Las Vegas Country Club. It’s the third event on LIV Golf’s schedule for 2024. Three tournaments have yet to be announced, including one U.S. site just before the Masters. The others are LIV Golf’s individual and team championships.

The schedule begins in Mayakoba, Mexico, and Las Vegas is the season’s second event. At least half the tournaments are outside the U.S.

“Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love,” Greg Norman, LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO, said in a news release. “LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more.”

Some high-profile golfers including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have criticized the league and declined invitations.

The Las Vegas tournament will conclude on Saturday, a day before Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.