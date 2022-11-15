LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After decades of joining couples in matrimony, the owner of the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas is selling the business. But most important to many soon-to-be brides and grooms – the weddings will continue.

Current owner Charolette Richards said in a news release she will be selling the company to Cliff Evarts, CEO and Founder of Vegas Weddings. Richards said the two companies have been talking about the sale for over a year and expect to close on the sale soon.

A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev. (KLAS)

A Little White Wedding Chapel’s Tunnel of Love Drive Thru window in Las Vegas, Nev. (KLAS)

“Little White Wedding Chapel long ago set the precedent for weddings in Las Vegas and we are so grateful to be able to preserve Charolette’s legacy and add it to our family of wedding chapels,” said Evarts. “Our goal is to continue providing a one-of-a-kind experience focused on love with simple, affordable, intimate weddings for which the Little White Wedding Chapel is known worldwide.”

Charolette Richards, owner of A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev. (KLAS)

A Long and Blissful History

Richards has operated the Little White Wedding Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard for more than 60 years. The Little White Wedding Chapel has made headlines around the world over the decades for celebrity weddings and its Tunnel of Love drive-thru. Most recently, actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez tied the knot at the chapel on July 17.

The list of celebrities married at the Little White Wedding Chapel includes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Michael Jordan, and Brittney Spears.

And while not held at the chapel, Richards has overseen many other weddings across Las Vegas, including Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow in 1968 and Elvis Presley and Priscilla at the Aladdin in 1967.

When Richards opened her chapel, there wasn’t the booming wedding industry in Las Vegas like there is today. She said her chapel was the only one like it outside of a couple of casinos. “There are people that were married 50 years ago here and come back with their children and their grandchildren. It’s all about love.”

What’s Next?

One of the agreements of the sale is to officially name the area known as the Tunnel of Love as Charolette’s Way. There is no indication that Tunnel of Love drive-thru weddings will stop.

A Little White Wedding Chapel’s Tunnel of Love in Las Vegas, Nev. (KLAS)

A Little White Wedding Chapel’s Tunnel of Love Drive Thru window in Las Vegas, Nev. (KLAS)

A Little White Wedding Chapel’s Tunnel of Love Drive Thru window in Las Vegas, Nev. (KLAS)

Vegas Weddings said it will “honor all current weddings reservations and retain its employees, staff, and officiants.” On top of making some renovations to the property, Vegas Weddings said Richards will remain as “honorary minister” and will continue to officiate weddings as needed or requested.

Charolette’s Love Recipe

Charolette Richards is also known for handing out cards with her Love Recipe.

Ingredients

2 Hearts Full of Love

2 Heaping Cups of Kindness

4 Armfuls of Gentleness

2 Cups of Friendship

2 Cups of Joy

2 Big Hearts Full of Forgiveness

1 Lifetime of Togetherness

2 Minds Full of Tenderness

Method