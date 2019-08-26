Little League World Series expanding in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been five years since Mountain Ridge Little League punched its ticket to Williamsport, PA to play in the Little League World Series, but there could soon be another Nevada team making the trip to Pennsylvania. The LLWS has announced an expansion coming up in the 2021 season.

The expansion is adding four teams to the World Series. To do that, the league is creating two new U.S. regions — The Mountain Region and the Metro Region. The Metro Region centers in the Northeast around New York, but the Mountain Region is right here at home.

Nevada, Montana, Utah and Wyoming will compete for the Mountain Region bid in 2021 and beyond. With California dominating the majority of the West Region bids in recent history, this will clear a path for other western states to have a shot.