‘Little Ethiopia’ community developing west of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Valley is comprised of many cultures from around the world — including Ethiopia. Thousands of Ethiopians call Southern Nevada home, and dozens of businesses in the area near Flamingo Road and Decatur Decatur are owned by Ethiopians.

Much of the Valley’s Ethiopian community lives in that particular Spring Valley area as well. Nevada Assemblyman Alexander Assefa (District No. 42) is proposing that the area near Decatur and Flamingo by formally known as “Little Ethiopia.”

Assefa was born and raised in Ethiopia himself, then became a refugee in Kenya. Now Assefa is the first Ethiopian-American elected to public office in the United States and the first African immigrant to serve in elected office in the State of Nevada.

Assemblyman Assefa hopes the Valley’s Ethiopian community can be recognized as Little Ethiopia by September, by the Ethiopian New Year.

Assemblyman Assefa will present the proposal before Clark County Commissioners next week.

Darlene Melendez went to a local Ethiopian business to learn more about the Ethiopian culture and how the proposal would impact the community.