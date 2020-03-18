Little Darlings remains open despite governor’s urging that non-essential businesses close for 30 days

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 14: A sign at Little Darlings Las Vegas strip club advertises “coronavirus-free lap dances,” featuring an image of a model holding a surgical mask and a roll of toilet paper, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of all gaming operations and urged other non-essential businesses to do the same for 30 days, some businesses have decided to stay open.

Little Darlings, a strip club in Las Vegas is one of the non-essential businesses that remains open. 8 News NOW reached out to them, and the club sent the following statement: