Little Darlings remains open despite governor’s urging that non-essential businesses close for 30 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of all gaming operations and urged other non-essential businesses to do the same for 30 days, some businesses have decided to stay open.
Little Darlings, a strip club in Las Vegas is one of the non-essential businesses that remains open. 8 News NOW reached out to them, and the club sent the following statement:
“I’m not sure what the problem is, but Little Darlings is abiding by all Social Distancing Guidelines suggested by the government. As a fixture in Las Vegas for 30 years, we will remain open and continue to offer nude dancing. For those guests who request further separation, we will be offering drive thru strip shows starting tomorrow. America is a free country, and strippers will continue to be a part of the fabric of American life.”