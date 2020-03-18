Breaking News
Gov. Sisolak outlines parameters for essential/non-essential businesses

Little Darlings remains open despite governor’s urging that non-essential businesses close for 30 days

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 14: A sign at Little Darlings Las Vegas strip club advertises “coronavirus-free lap dances,” featuring an image of a model holding a surgical mask and a roll of toilet paper, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of all gaming operations and urged other non-essential businesses to do the same for 30 days, some businesses have decided to stay open.

Little Darlings, a strip club in Las Vegas is one of the non-essential businesses that remains open. 8 News NOW reached out to them, and the club sent the following statement:

“I’m not sure what the problem is, but Little Darlings is abiding by all Social Distancing Guidelines suggested by the government. As a fixture in Las Vegas for 30 years, we will remain open and continue to offer nude dancing. For those guests who request further separation, we will be offering drive thru strip shows starting tomorrow. America is a free country, and strippers will continue to be a part of the fabric of American life.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories