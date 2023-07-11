LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Did you know that half of your energy bill each month comes from heating or cooling your home?

Lacy Colson is a southwest valley homeowner. She says her electric bills are the highest at this time of the year from July to September.

“So, because I know that, I try to do little things that will help. And I also know I’ll be paying a bit more, so I save up a little extra,” Colson said. “My typical electric bill is normally around $300-$350 but in these 3 months, it goes up to around $600.”

She’s made a few adjustments around her home that will cut down on energy costs like shutting off her pool heater.

“I just do things that are the obvious ways. I just try not to use power as much as I can during the day,” Colson said. “We also use the quick settings if we’re going to do a load of laundry, we do a quick setting instead of the long setting, and same with the dishwasher.”

According to NV Energy, these simple steps don’t cost a thing, but can potentially save you 10-25% on your monthly energy bill.

NV Energy advises you to save money on your dishwasher by allowing dishes to air dry and keep the heat out by closing the curtains or shutters.

NV Energy says you can also set the thermostat to 78 to 80 degrees when home and 5 degrees warmer at night or when you’re not at home.

“I think it definitely saves a couple hundred dollars just by those little differences,” Colson said.

The most energy-efficient times to run the dishwasher, washing machine and dryer are at night or before 8 a.m.

NV Energy provides free energy assessments in your home or business to help you become energy efficient.

They also provide smart thermostats, which can help you save $100 on your energy bill each year.

For a full list of energy-saving tips, click here: https://www.nvenergy.com/save-with-powershift/tips-to-save