(CNN) — There are many options for pizza delivery, but one very famous chain is jumping on board to bring pizza straight to your door. Little Caesars Pizza, known for its “pizza pizza” is now offering delivery.

The service began Monday at 90 percent of its stores.

Little Caesars last delivered pizzas over 20 years ago, but back then, delivery service was offered at far fewer locations.

Prices will be the same as on the take-out menu, but there is a charge for delivery.