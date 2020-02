RACHEL, Nev. (KLAS) — The Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, Nevada announced dates for Alienstock 2020. The event is set for Thursday, September 10 through Saturday, September 12.

There are no other details on the website at this time.

The Little A’Le’Inn is a motel near the back gate to Area 51. They hosted an alien-themed festival last year inspired by the “Storm Area 51” Facebook page.