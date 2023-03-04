LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon’s annual youth ski and snowboard competition is returning to Rabbit Peak.

“Little Air & Style” will take place on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to skiers and snowboarders of all ability levels between 4 and 12 years old.

The event is free to enter however, registration is required to participate. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on race day and competitors must have a season pass or purchase a daily lift ticket online.

“Little Air & Style” competitors will be divided into four age groups per discipline. Skiers and boarders will be judged on a slopestyle run that includes terrain park-inspired features.

The event schedule is as follows:

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Registration

11 a.m.: Skiers (4-8 years old)

11:45 a.m.: Snowboarders (4-8 years old)

12:30 p.m.: Skiers (9-13 years old)

1:15 p.m.: Snowboarders (9-13 years old)

2 p.m.: Awards

