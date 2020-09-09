LIST: Virtual, in-person events planned for 1 October remembrance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October 1, 2020 will mark the third anniversary of the 1 October tragedy, and deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center says various community events will be held virtually and in-person to remember and honor the victims and survivors of the tragedy that struck our community three years ago. Social distancing requirements will be in place for all in-person events.

Below is a list of remembrance events (also posted on the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center calendar):

VIRTUAL VEGAS STRONG 5K/1M

Sunday, Sept. 27, 7:45 a.m. Online at facebook.com/jusrunlv



Jus Run will host a virtual run and walk in memory of the 1 October victims and in honor of the survivors and first responders, with 100% of the net proceeds going to various victims funds, including the Resiliency Center. It will hold the interactive event live on its Facebook page. Jus Run will set up a start and finish line arch and timing clock in a park so runners can visualize starting and ending through it.

HEALING INK: TATTOOS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY ROUTE 91

Wednesday, Sept. 30, all day Exact location is provided if application is accepted



Healing Ink covers the scars, physical and emotional, of those injured by violence, helping them reclaim their bodies and continue to heal. It is offering free tattoos from the world’s greatest artists to survivors, families of victims, first responders, and others affected by Route 91. First responders may apply to be considered. Slots for survivors and families of victims are full, but applications are still being accepted for the waiting list. Visit healingink.org to apply.

1 OCTOBER SUNRISE REMEMBRANCE

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7 a.m. Clark County Government Center amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway and live-streamed on Clark County Television, Facebook.com/ClarkCountyNV and YouTube.com/ClarkCountyNV



Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will co-host the annual event with the Clark County Fire Department and the Resiliency Center to honor the lives of the 58 victims who were lost. Social distancing requirements will be in place.

ASSEMBLYMAN STEVE YEAGER’S 58K FUNDRAISER RUN

Thursday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. Online at facebook.com/VegasStrongResiliencyCenter



Assemblyman Yeager will run 58 kilometers in memory of the lives lost during the Route 91 tragedy, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Resiliency Center emergency fund for survivors. Visit vegasstrongrc.org/donations to make a donation or mail a check (note in memo it is for VSRC emergency fund) to Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada: 725 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104. Follow Assemblyman Yeager’s progress throughout the day on facebook.com/VegasStrongResiliencyCenter.

#VEGASSTRONG: CONNECTING DURING COVID-19

Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:30-8 p.m. WATCH on KTVX-TV Vegas PBS and live-streamed on facebook.com/VegasStrongResiliencyCenter



This special show honors the lives lost, discusses the importance of staying connected to achieve long-term healing and resiliency, and examines resources available for those impacted, with emphasis on virtual help.

READING OF THE NAMES CEREMONY

Thursday, Oct. 1, 10:05 p.m. Livestream details to be announced



Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will read the names of the 58 victims. Due to the Governor’s directive of limiting events to no more than 50 people, this event will not be open to the public. However, the event will be available for the community to watch live. The city of Las Vegas will be providing additional details.

COUNTRY STRONG FOUNDATION ROUTE 91 MEMORIAL RIDE

Saturday, Oct. 3, 7 a.m. -12 p.m. Las Vegas Harley-Davidson, 5191 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119



The Country Strong Foundation (CSF) Route 91 Memorial Ride is a motorcycle ride in honor of the 58 people lost. The CSF was set up by survivors of the 1 October tragedy who are working to provide equestrian and trauma therapy for those with PTSD. The CSF will be providing additional details.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, a multi-agency resource hub managed by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, supports those affected by the 1 October tragedy.

Members of the public can submit their events to be considered for posting on the calendar by emailing vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov with the details for consideration (all events will be vetted).