LIST: Uber Eats most popular orders during the coronavirus pandemic

(CBS) — Have you been ordering food while at home during the coronavirus pandemic? Uber Eats put together a list of some of the most popular dishes being delivered around the country. Uber says french fries top the list of most popular dishes on its app.

The 20 most popular dishes in the U.S. on Uber Eats:

French Fries Pad Thai Garlic Naan Chicken Tikka Masala Miso Soup Wings Edamame Mozzarella Sticks California Roll Quesadilla Gyoza Burrito Chicken Wings Cheese Pizza Fried Rice Onion Rings Crab Rangoon Caesar Salad Cheeseburger Guacamole

Uber also looked at the most popular dish in every state.

Most Popular Dish By State on Uber Eats:

Arizona – French Fries

California – Chicken Tikka Masala

Colorado – Carne Asada Fries

Connecticut – Burrito Bowl

Florida – French Fries

Georgia – Pad Thai

Hawaii – BBQ Mixed Plate

Illinois – French Fries

Indiana – Waffle Fries

Iowa – Large Poké Bowl

Kentucky – Pad Thai

Louisiana – Chips and Queso

Maine – Cheese Pazzo Bread

Maryland – Egg, Bacon + Cheese

Massachusetts – Burrito

Michigan – Pad Thai

Minnesota – Garlic Naan

Missouri – Crab Rangoon

Montana – Enchiladas

Nevada – Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

New Jersey – Chicken Sandwich

New York – Jerk Chicken

North Carolina – Nachos

Ohio – Notso Fries

Oklahoma – Spicy Tuna Roll

Oregon – Fried Chicken

Pennsylvania – Cheesesteak

Rhode Island – Hot Dog

South Carolina – French Fries

Tennessee – Pad Thai

Texas – Pad Thai

Utah – Carne Asada Fries

Virginia – Fries

Washington – Fries

Wisconsin – Crab Rangoon