LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Black Friday has changed over the years and good deals are usually offered prior to the day after Thanksgiving, it is still one of the busiest shopping days for retailers.

This holiday season is expected to set another shopping record. The National Retail Federation estimates that 182 million people plan to shop over the holiday weekend.

If you’re interested in what stores are open for Black Friday, here’s a list of some of the more popular retailers and the times they open:

BLACK FRIDAY: