LIST: Stores offering senior shopping hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stores across the country are taking measures to ensure elderly customers and those with underlying health conditions have access to stocked shelves amid a wave of panic-buying caused by the coronavirus.

Here is a list of stores that are implementing senior shopping hours:

Smith’s Food & Drugs

Smith’s stores will dedicate the first hour on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., solely to the shopping needs of senior citizens. This will continue until further notice.

Albertsons

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. stores under the Albertsons banner, including Acme, Safeway and Market Street, will offer shopping to senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.

Costco

Costco will open its doors for members 60 years and older ever Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The special hours will begin March 24.

Target

Target says the first hour of shopping every Wednesday will be reserved for “vulnerable guests,” including those over 65 years old, pregnant women or those defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as vulnerable or at-risk.

Walgreens

Walgreens is offering a “Seniors-only hour” every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Dollar General

Dollar General stores will dedicate the first hour of every shopping day to senior shoppers. Click here to find store locations and hours.