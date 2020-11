LIST: Retailers closed/open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday Store hours

If you plan to visit Las Vegas valley stores in search of the best holiday shopping deals, you can look at this list to see store hours. Some retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving and have reduced hours on Black Friday as compared to previous years due to the pandemic.

Las Vegas South Premium Outlet – Thanksgiving: CLOSED, Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Las Vegas North Premium Outlet – Thanksgiving: CLOSED, Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Buy – Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Black Friday: Opens at midnight Thursday

Walmart – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Open with limited capacity.

Target – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Kohl’s – Thanksgiving: Opens at 6 p.m. Black Friday: Opens at 1 a.m. (locations vary)

Macys – Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

GameStop – Thanksgiving: Open. Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

JC Penny – Thanksgiving: CLOSED, Black Friday: Open at 10 a.m.

Costco – Closed all day on Thanksgiving and opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday morning.

Sam’s Club – Closed all day on Thanksgiving. Black Friday: Open with regular hours.

Home Depot – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Open with regular hours.

Lowe’s – Thanksgiving: CLOSED and opens on Black Friday morning.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

IKEA – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Open regular hours.

Kmart – Thanksgiving: 6 a.m. – 12 a.m. Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Open.

Nordstrom – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: regular hours (varies by location).

Dillards – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Open 8 a.m.

Sears – Thanksgiving: Opens at 6 p.m. Black Friday: Open.

Homegoods/ TJ Maxx – Closed on Thanksgiving. Black Friday: Open.

Burlington – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Guitar Center – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Michaels – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Open at 7 a.m.

ULTA – Thanksgiving: CLOSED. Black Friday: Open.