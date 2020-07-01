LIST: Rental and eviction resources

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated local individuals’ struggles as many are losing income and can’t afford to pay their incoming bills.

8 News Now has compiled a list of resources aimed at helping those who are having troubles paying their rent and mortgage. This list includes free programs and grant applications.

*NOTE ON NEVADA’S EVICTION MORATORIUM*

On Thursday, June 25, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the eviction moratorium will end in phases starting on Wednesday, July 1.

Landlords can start charging rent again, and that does include any rent owed the past few months during the pandemic.

The state recommends that landlords and tenants work together on repayment plans that protects both parties.

The directive will allow residential evictions and foreclosures to resume in full on September 1 for non-payment of rents and no cause evictions. Late fees or penalties for non-payment of rent or mortgage payments may not be charged retroactively.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is working on coordinating a statewide rental assistance program to help residential and commercial tenants. The goal is to have the residential program up and running by mid-July and the commercial program shortly thereafter.

CITY OF LAS VEGAS HOUSING ASSISTANCE GRANT

To help city residents who are experiencing housing issues due to COVID-19, the city of Las Vegas is offering a new, temporary grant program to provide short-term assistance.

This assistance will be provided for up to three months of “reasonable rent or mortgage and be paid directly to the landlord or mortgage company on behalf of eligible program participants,” the city stated in a news release.

The deadline for pre-applications is July 31, or when the funds are exhausted. Applicants are encouraged to apply immediately as assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Only one pre-application per household will be accepted. The city says that anyone currently receiving a subsidy from another rental assistance program or living in public housing is ineligible for this grant program.

Find out if you are eligible by clicking HERE

For more information about the program, please visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/HousingAssistance. Those with questions can call (702) 229-5935, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or email clvrent@lasvegasnevada.gov.

NEIGHBORHOOD JUSTICE CENTER’S FREE MEDIATION

Renters who may be having difficulty paying rent or landlords who may be having issues collecting payment can turn to the Neighborhood Justice Center for free mediation by phone.

According to the center, it can help mediate an agreement between the landlord and renter that is beneficial to both sides. The process can save money and stress by avoiding litigation.

Telephone mediation is for small claims issues.

Either party may start the mediation process by downloading and submitting the Mediation Intake Form from this website. You can also call (702) 455-3898.

UNITED WAY OF SOUTHERN NEVADA EMERGENCY FUND

United Way of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization, created the UWSN Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund to provide immediate basic needs through local nonprofits.

They’ve brought together 200 nonprofits to help the thousands of people who need it, and matched volunteers with organizations that need their help.

Funds from the UWSN Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund will not be distributed directly to individuals. Individuals should contact Nevada 211 at 1-866-535-5654 or click the “Get Help” button to be connected to local organizations who can assist.

At least 11 organizations that received funding through United Way can help with rent or mortgages.

To learn more about the emergency fund, click HERE.

NAHAC MORTGAGE HELP

The Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation (NAHAC), a separate organization funded by the Department of the Treasury, is helping with mortgages only.

LEGAL AID CENTER OF SOUTHERN NEVADA

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit law firm. It provides a variety of legal services to people in Nevada who can’t afford their own attorney.

Legal Aid is offering virtual classes on immigration, bankruptcy, guardianship and divorce. The best part? These classes are free of charge to make sure the community receives accurate, reliable information.

STORY: Nonprofit law firm providing variety of legal services to Nevadans in need

Additional free classes are offered in the areas of:

Collection proof

Criminal record sealing

Custody

Litigation trial preparation

Small claims

For more information on the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, click here.

If you are being wrongfully evicted, you can make a complaint to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office by clicking here.

This story is a growing list. 8 News Now will continue to add more resources as they become available.