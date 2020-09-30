LIST: Pumpkin Patches in the valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for that perfect pumpkin to carve for Halloween? Or just a good place to take the kids?

Be ready to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines if you plan to visit to visit a pumpkin patch this year.

There are quite a few pumpkin patches popping up in the Las Vegas valley. Here are some to bring out the fall spirits:

Hours vary, so please check the links provided before you go.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories