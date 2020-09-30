LIST: Pumpkin Patches in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for that perfect pumpkin to carve for Halloween? Or just a good place to take the kids?

Be ready to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines if you plan to visit to visit a pumpkin patch this year.

There are quite a few pumpkin patches popping up in the Las Vegas valley. Here are some to bring out the fall spirits:

Gilcrease Orchard , 7800 N.Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89131

The popular destination is selling pumpkins at 50 cents a pound

http://www.thegilcreaseorchard.org/

https://lvpumpkinpatch.com/

https://lvpumpkinpatch.com/

https://lvpumpkinpatch.com/

Scheduled to open Oct. 6 in the parking lot of Galleria at Sunset in Henderson

https://www.hauntworld.com/halloweentownpumpkinpatchlv

Opening Thursday, Oct. 1, at noon

https://www.facebook.com/mckeeranchfoundation/

https://seasonaladventures.com/activities/

Hours vary, so please check the links provided before you go.