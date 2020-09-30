LIST: Pumpkin Patches in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for that perfect pumpkin to carve for Halloween? Or just a good place to take the kids?
Be ready to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines if you plan to visit to visit a pumpkin patch this year.
There are quite a few pumpkin patches popping up in the Las Vegas valley. Here are some to bring out the fall spirits:
- Gilcrease Orchard, 7800 N.Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89131
The popular destination is selling pumpkins at 50 cents a pound
http://www.thegilcreaseorchard.org/
- Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch, Boca Park, 510 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89145
https://lvpumpkinpatch.com/
- Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch, southwest valley, 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89139
https://lvpumpkinpatch.com/
- Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch, Silverado Ranch, 9748 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
https://lvpumpkinpatch.com/
- Haunted Pumpkin Patch, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, NV 89014
Scheduled to open Oct. 6 in the parking lot of Galleria at Sunset in Henderson
https://www.hauntworld.com/halloweentownpumpkinpatchlv
- McKee Ranch Foundation, 8982 Dean Martin Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89139
Opening Thursday, Oct. 1, at noon
https://www.facebook.com/mckeeranchfoundation/
- Seasonal Adventures Pumpkin Patch, 6400 Centennial Center Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89149
https://seasonaladventures.com/activities/
Hours vary, so please check the links provided before you go.