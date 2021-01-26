List of popular picks for travelers planning to take advantage of three-day weekends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you planning to travel this year? According to experts, three-day weekends in 2021 will look vastly similar to last year because it’s still all about safe road travels with the pandemic.

8 News Now caught up with Vacasa, one of the largest vacation property management companies in the US, and they shared some pretty interesting data.

According to Vacasa, occupancy at its vacation properties increased in 2020 during the pandemic compared to 2019. The director of operations for Vacasa says people are willing to travel within their bubble and stay in more of a vacation type home over using any other accommodations.

This year already, the rental property company is seeing similar trends to last year, with three-night getaways booking up and fast with people who are working remotely and vacationers who are looking to drive to their destinations.

“What we’re seeing surprisingly with [a] global pandemic, is really strong demand for cabin and lakefront property,” said Josh Viner, the director of operations for Vacasa. Since [the] pandemic, those remote getaways have seen 50% increase in demand. Prices have gone up a little bit, but great deals to be had if people plan ahead and look to book further out.

The top three places in 2020 for bookings are fire island, which is just off the coast of Long Island, New York, Electric City in Washington, it’s near Lake Chelan, and Lake Anna, Virginia.

Nevada didn’t make any lists for three-day weekend hot spots in the vacation rental property category, but our neighbors in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Saint George, Utah.