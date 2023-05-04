LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Live Nation’s Concert Week returns on Wednesday with its $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the country, including several in Las Vegas.

During the week-long program from May 10 to May 16, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see a list of events and select a show. Fans should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion” and add it to the cart for purchase. General sale tickets begin on May 10 at 7 a.m. (PT) and end May 16 at midnight or while supplies last. Presale tickets are available May 9 for Verizon customers, Rakuten members, and Hilton Honors members with points.

Here is a list of the Las Vegas shows participating in Concert Week:

BAKKT THEATER AT PLANET HOLLYWOOD RESORT & CASINO: Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Weezer, 90’s Pop Tour, Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules and Godsmack

DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM: Maroon 5

MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA: Shinedown, Big Time Rush, Wu-Tang Clan, Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernandez and LL Cool J

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE: Rod Stewart

PEARL CONCERT THEATER AT PALMS CASINO RESORT: Matute, Peter Frampton, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, Angela Aguilarand Melissa Etheridge

THE VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGAS: David Spade & Nikki Glaser and Seal

THE CHELSEA INSIDE THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS: Billy Idol

MICHELOB ULTRA ARENA: Banda MS, Marca MP and Beck & Phoenix

T-MOBILE ARENA: Marco Antonio Solis, Nickelback and Duran Duran

FLAMINGO LAS VEGAS: RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE! Las Vegas

HOUSE OF BLUES LAS VEGAS: Capital Cities, Carlos Santana, Clutch, King Lil G, Maisie Peters, Mr. Bungle, Yacht Rock Revue, Lucha VaVOOM, Leon Larregui, Tarja and Jesse & Joy

BROOKLYN BOWL LAS VEGAS: Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter, Get the Led Out, Buckcherry, Helloween, Nickel Creek, Owl City, Poppy & PVRIS, Stabbing Westward & The Birthday Massacre, Sylvan Esso, The Green, The Young Dubliners, Yungblud and Beartooth