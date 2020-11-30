LIST: Need is greater than ever for Giving Tuesday 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Giving Tuesday 2020 will be unlike any other year. With thousands of unemployed Nevadans, the need is greater than ever.
Giving Tuesday, which was established in 2012, is an opportunity for people to give back to their community.
According to the Giving Tuesday website:
“People around the globe will come together in unity and showing kindness and generosity in all its forms by giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes.”Giving Tuesday website
The website offers ideas on how people can do some simple things to help others within their community. The suggestions include writing a thank you card to doctors and nurses, grocery shopping for a neighbor or creating blessing bags for the homeless.
There are also local organizations you can support:
- HELP of Southern Nevada – HELP works with several local organizations to offer people help paying utility bills, getting diapers, helping homeless youth and holiday programs to collect toys or adopt a family. The goal is to help people become self-sufficient.
- Teachers EXCHANGE – Which is a reuse and surplus resource center that provides much-needed new and gently used school supplies and materials for teachers.
- United Way of Southern Nevada – UWSN helps local families in need of food, rental assistance, Senior assistance, medical care for children and more.
- Three Square – The organization’s mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people people in Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye countries. Last year, they distributed 41 million meals to Nevadans.
- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada – It offers child and family services, an English Language program, food services, housing and shelter and immigration and refugee services.
- Las Vegas Rescue Mission – The mission offers those in need of daily shelter, food and addiction recovery help. It provides around 30,000 meals a day.
- SafeNest – SafeNest supports women and their children escaping domestic violence. It offers shelter, food, clothing, counseling and education.