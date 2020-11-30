LIST: Need is greater than ever for Giving Tuesday 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Giving Tuesday 2020 will be unlike any other year. With thousands of unemployed Nevadans, the need is greater than ever.

Giving Tuesday, which was established in 2012, is an opportunity for people to give back to their community.

According to the Giving Tuesday website:

“People around the globe will come together in unity and showing kindness and generosity in all its forms by giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes.” Giving Tuesday website

The website offers ideas on how people can do some simple things to help others within their community. The suggestions include writing a thank you card to doctors and nurses, grocery shopping for a neighbor or creating blessing bags for the homeless.

There are also local organizations you can support: