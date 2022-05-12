LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has compiled a list of resources for those who may be struggling with their mental health.

Below are crisis lines and online links that you can visit to get the help you need.

Hope Means Nevada

The Hope Means Nevada movement was developed by the Nevada Medical Center and is dedicated to raising awareness around mental health and teen suicide. Its mission is to provide access to mental health resources and a community of hope. For resource information, visit this link.

Vegas Strong Resiliency Center

For COVID-19 mental health resources, visit this link.

Disaster Stress Helpline

To connect with a trained crisis counselor, call 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

Crisis Support Services of Nevada

Call 1-800-273-8255 or text CARE (2273) to 839863.

Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Team

If your child is experiencing a mental or behavioral crisis, contact the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services Children’s Mobile Crisis Response team. Visit this link or call 702-486-7865.

Nevada Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers

Some southern Nevada Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHC) are providing behavioral health services for children, teens, and adults. Nobody will be turned away for the inability to pay, and staff will help individuals enroll in Medicaid and other programs as needed. The clinics also accept insurance or cash payments.

First Med/Building Hope

For telehealth and in-person services, visit this link. The regular phone and crisis line is 702-731-0909.

Bridge Counseling Associates

For telehealth services, visit this link. The regular phone and crisis line is 702-474-6450.

CDC Resources

For resources on healthy ways to cope with stress and traumatic events, visit this link.

SAMHSA Resources

To find behavioral health treatment services near you through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, visit this link.

More resource information can be found on the Nevada Health Response Website.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.