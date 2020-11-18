LIST: Las Vegas holiday events and light shows for 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This holiday season will certainly look different this year and several holiday traditions in the Las Vegas valley are adapting.

Cosmopolitan Ice Rink

The iconic Ice Rink will return on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for its ninth consecutive season. Upholding tradition, the Boulevard Pool will transform into a rooftop winter wonderland featuring a 4,200-square-foot skating rink made of real ice, seasonal culinary cocktails and fare, socially distanced fire pits for s’mores making, and classic holiday films projected high above the Las Vegas Strip on the resort’s 65-foot marquee. You can read the health and sanitation guidelines at this link.

The rink is open Monday through Friday (Nov. 18 – Dec. 17) from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m. Hours from Dec. 18 – Jan. 3 are noon – 11 p.m. There are special hours for Dec. 24 & Dec. 25. Prices vary but entry around the rink is free. Click here for more information.

Glittering Lights

Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a drive-thru experience where visitors can see 700 displays along the 2.5 mile long course that has 5 million LED lights. The holiday show draws more than 250,000 visitors every year and runs from Nov. 13 through Jan. 10. There are a variety of ticket options starting at $25. You can find more information at this link.

Las Vegas Great Santa Run

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run is going virtual this year and offering a new fundraising competition that offers prizes to the top three fundraisers. The Santa run is one of Opportunity Village’s largest single-day fundraisers and the goal this year is to raise $15,000. The virtual race is from Dec. 5 – Dec. 26. Click here for more information.

Participants head towards the start of the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run Saturday, December 1, 2018, in downtown Las Vegas. CREDIT: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Holiday Cactus Garden (Currently all cactus garden reservations are booked)

Experience the annual light display that features a beautifully lit 3-acre cactus garden with 1-million lights. The display will be open nightly from Nov. 7 through Jan. 3. A few changes to the Factory Store and Cactus Garden are being implemented, including a timed entry process, to ensure everyone’s safety. Pictures with Santa will be available on some evenings. Reservations are required this year. As always, admission is FREE. Click here for details.

Ethel M. Chocolate Holiday Cactus Garden

Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the holiday season on Nov. 13 – Jan. 18 with outdoor ice skating at its Rock Rink which is located near the Pavilion at the Lawn. The 8,000 square foot ice rink will feature holiday music and a 40-foot decorated tree as a backdrop. Skate rentals start at $15 and reservations are required. You can do that at this link. There is also a festive holiday train that circles the ice rink. Train tickets cost $4.

Downtown Summerlin will also have thousands of decorative lights and strolling carolers on Friday and Saturday evenings. Unlike past years, no holiday parade is planned this year.