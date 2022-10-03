Halloween will fall on a Monday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you’re not too frightened.

HallOVeen AT THE MAGICAL FOREST

Opportunity Village will open its kid-friendly Halloween event on weekends starting Oct. 7, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $22 for ages 4 and older if you purchase the tickets online. Children 3 and under are free. The family-friendly Halloween event includes live entertainment, park rides, carnival games, escape rooms, and lots of trick-or-treating.

HAUNTED HARVEST AT SPRINGS PRESERVE

The whole family can enjoy this Halloween event at Springs Preserve. It features live entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, and Boo!Town. It will be open Oct. 22-23, 29-30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It costs $9 for non-members. Free for children 2 and younger. Reservations are required and tickets are only being sold online in advance. Click here for more information. This event has sold out in past years.

LAS VEGAS HAUNTS: ASYLUM AND HOTEL FEAR

Take a frightening tour of the totally new Asylum, a health sanctuary set in the late 1800s. If you’re really brave you can check in at Hotel Fear which has added several new rooms. Both attractions open Sept. 29 from 6:30 pm. until midnight on select days and are located in the back parking lot of the Meadow’s Mall at Valley View Boulevard and U.S. 95. Tickets start at $30 and include both haunted houses. There are even some behind-the-scenes tours. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN PARADE OF MISCHIEF

Downtown Summerlin is inviting people to celebrate Halloween during the entire month of October by seeing the Parade of Mischief which performs every Fri. & Sat. from Oct. 1 – 30 at 7 p.m. It takes place along Park Centre Drive and is free to the public.



There will be free activities for children in the days leading up to Halloween at several city park and recreation centers that include drive-through trick-or-treating and movies in the park. A list will be posted in the coming days.



Henderson has several Halloween-related events during the month of October — everything from a Zombie 5K to a haunted bus tour. Click here for a list of the events.

FREAKLING BROS. HORROR SHOWS

The Freakling Bros. Horror Shows offer three haunted houses with one admission price and unlimited access all night long. You can also get a ticket that includes dinner or a season pass giving you unlimited access every night. Ticket prices start at $50. Click here for more information.

TRAIN OF TERROR

Nevada Southern Railroad Museum in Boulder City presents the Train of Terror which brings the mystery of the Nevada Test Site to Boulder City. The 90-minute event is family-friendly and starts on Sept. 30 and takes place every weekend of October. Ticket prices are $35 or $50 depending on the class of service. Click here for more information.

HAUNT THE WETLANDS

Brave the Spooky Maze and walk among the Creatures of the Night at the Clark County Wetlands on Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Space is limited and tickets are available in advance for $5 for ages 4 and up. Day of event tickets cost $7. This is not a trick-or-treat event.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Just in time for Halloween, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29, starring the live performing cast of Frankie’s Favorite Obsession along with the movie, audience participation, three costume contests with prizes for drag, Halloween, and Rocky Horror. It takes place at Regency Tropicana Cinemas at 3330 E. Tropicana Ave. at Pecos. There are two shows: 8 p.m. and midnight. The cost is $12. Click here for more information.