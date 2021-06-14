LIST: Heat safety tips to follow as Las Vegas valley experiences heat wave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley and much of the western states will experience a dangerous heat wave this week, June 14-18.
It may be a shock to the system when temperatures consistently reach the triple digit mark. The Valley Health System urges all Southern Nevada residents to protect their health by following these heat safety tips, and learning the signs of heat illness.
- Never leave kids, pets or disabled adults in the car, even with the engine running. When the engine isn’t running, a car can heat up by 20 degrees in 10 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- Stay inside during the hottest parts of the day; run your errands in the early morning or later evening.
- If you are outside, wear light-colored, loose fitting clothing, a hat and sunscreen. Protect your feet by using sunscreen and wearing water shoes or flip flops.
- Cool your car as much as possible. Crack the windows for ventilation. Cover your steering wheel and car seats so they are cooler to touch. Protect your hands when touching door handles or opening/closing the trunks.
- Some medications may cause you to be more susceptible to the heat. Listen to your body and don’t push yourself.
- The very young and the elderly are more susceptible to heat; keep a close watch on younger children and create a communication plan with older relatives and friends so they know how to reach you in case of emergencies.
- Protect your skin. Wear hats or use umbrellas to fend off the harsh sun rays. Replenish sunscreen to avoid sunburns. Be sure to apply sunscreen to scalps, tips of ears, tops of feet and whatever your clothes or bathing suit doesn’t cover. Don’t forget the back of your neck, arms and legs.
- Schedule hydration breaks throughout the day. When playing outdoors, it’s important to take water breaks every 20 to 30 minutes. Because our perspiration evaporates so quickly in Southern Nevada, we may not be aware of our water loss, so set the alarm on your phone to remind you to take a drink. Always bring extra water when running errands.
- Think before you drink. Water is the best source to rehydrate your body and, if you are actively exercising, sports beverages can help replace the salt and minerals lost during exercise. Alcohol and soda can dehydrate the body, so sip those in moderation during the summer months. Take advantage of water-based foods such as watermelon, cucumbers, zucchini and tomatoes to keep hydrated.
- Beat the heat and stay cooler by seeking shade, wearing a hat or carrying an umbrella, placing a cold towel around your neck and behind your knees, running your wrists under cold water, sitting in front of a fan, jumping in a swimming pool or taking a cool bath or shower.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat illness:
- Heat exhaustion:
- muscle cramping
- heavy sweating
- weakness
- cold, pale and clammy skin
- a fast but weak pulse
- nausea or vomiting
- What to do: Immediately take steps to cool down the body and if they don’t feel better, seek immediate medical attention
- Heat stroke:
- a body temperature above 103 degrees
- hot, red, dry or moist skin
- a rapid and strong pulse
- possible unconsciousness
- What to do: Immediate medical attention required. Call 911. Take steps to cool the body but do not give the person fluids
