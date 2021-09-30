LIST: Halloween Happenings 2021 guide to spooky fun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween will fall on a Sunday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you’re not too frightened.
- HALLOVEEN
Opportunity Village will open its kid-friendly event on weekends starting Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $22 for ages 4 and older. Children 3 and under are free. The family-friendly Halloween event includes live entertainment, park rides, carnival games, escape rooms and lots of trick-or-treating.
- HAUNTED HARVEST
The whole family can enjoy this Halloween event at Springs Preserve. It features live entertainent, trick-or-treating, vendors and Boo!Town. It will be open Oct. 22-24, 29-31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It costs $9 for non-members. Free for children 2 and younger. Reservations are required and tickets are only being sold online in advance. Click here for more information.
- LAS VEGAS HAUNTS: ASYLUM AND HOTEL FEAR
Take a frightening tour of the Asylum, a health sanctuary set in the late 1800’s. If you’re really brave you can check in at Hotel Fear. Both attractions open Sept. 30 from 6:30 pm. until midnight on select days and are located in the back parking lot of the Meadow’s Mall at Valley View Boulevard and U.S. 95. Tickets start at $30 and include both haunted houses. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.
- FREAKLING BROS. HORROR SHOW
The Freakling Bros. Horror Show is back this year after taking a break in 2020. The show offers three haunted houses with one admission price and unlimited access all night long. You can also get a ticket which includes dinner or a season pass giving you unlimited access every night. Ticket prices start at $50. Click here for more information.
- HENDERSON HAUNTED IN THE DESERT – The city of Henderson is hosting a family-friendly, drive-through Halloween event from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 nightly from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. It’s located in the parking lot of the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center at 1575 Galleria Drive near Stephanie Street. The event is a spooky, old western ghost town theme with live action and appropriate for young children. Candy bags will be given to children under 12.
- DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN – Downtown Summerlin is inviting people to celebrate Halloween during the entire month of October by seeing the Parade of Mischief which performs every Fri. & Sat. from Oct. 1 – 30 at 7 p.m. It takes place on Park Centre Drive and is free.
- CITY OF LAS VEGAS – There will be free activities for children in the days leading up to Halloween at several city park and recreation centers. The events are listed in this link and include drive-through trick-or-treating and movies in the park.
- CITY OF HENDERSON
Henderson has several Halloween related events during the month of October — everything from a Zombie 5K to a haunted bus tour. Click here for a list of the events.