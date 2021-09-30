LIST: Halloween Happenings 2021 guide to spooky fun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween will fall on a Sunday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you’re not too frightened.

HALLOVEEN

Opportunity Village will open its kid-friendly event on weekends starting Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $22 for ages 4 and older. Children 3 and under are free. The family-friendly Halloween event includes live entertainment, park rides, carnival games, escape rooms and lots of trick-or-treating.

HAUNTED HARVEST

The whole family can enjoy this Halloween event at Springs Preserve. It features live entertainent, trick-or-treating, vendors and Boo!Town. It will be open Oct. 22-24, 29-31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It costs $9 for non-members. Free for children 2 and younger. Reservations are required and tickets are only being sold online in advance. Click here for more information.

LAS VEGAS HAUNTS: ASYLUM AND HOTEL FEAR

Take a frightening tour of the Asylum, a health sanctuary set in the late 1800’s. If you’re really brave you can check in at Hotel Fear. Both attractions open Sept. 30 from 6:30 pm. until midnight on select days and are located in the back parking lot of the Meadow’s Mall at Valley View Boulevard and U.S. 95. Tickets start at $30 and include both haunted houses. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

FREAKLING BROS. HORROR SHOW

The Freakling Bros. Horror Show is back this year after taking a break in 2020. The show offers three haunted houses with one admission price and unlimited access all night long. You can also get a ticket which includes dinner or a season pass giving you unlimited access every night. Ticket prices start at $50. Click here for more information.

HENDERSON HAUNTED IN THE DESERT – The city of Henderson is hosting a family-friendly, drive-through Halloween event from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 nightly from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. It’s located in the parking lot of the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center at 1575 Galleria Drive near Stephanie Street. The event is a spooky, old western ghost town theme with live action and appropriate for young children. Candy bags will be given to children under 12.