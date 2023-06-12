LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Several events and fireworks shows are planned to celebrate the red, white, and blue across the Las Vegas valley.

M Resort Spa Casino

The resort will host its Fourth of July fireworks in partnership with the City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration.

To honor and celebrate the Henderson community and neighboring Las Vegas locals, the resort will offer spectators an extended 15-minute firework display choreographed to music on Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4 beginning at 9 p.m.

While free public viewing of the fireworks will be available from many areas inside and surrounding the resort, M Pool will offer a premium firework viewing experience as well. M Pool will be open from 10:30 a.m. through the conclusion of the fireworks, approximately 9:30 p.m.

City of Henderson’s Fourth of July celebration

The City of Henderson’s free Fourth of July Celebration and firework spectacular are back with a headlining performance by popular country music band Little Texas.

The celebration will be held at Heritage Park at 350 South Racetrack Road.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks set for 9 p.m.

The community is welcome to bring chairs, blankets, picnic baskets, and coolers as they enjoy patriotic fun.

For a complete list of rules, parking, and additional event details click HERE.

Lake Las Vegas, Green Valley Ranch Hotel team up with Henderson for annual firework show

In addition to the Fourth of July Celebration at Heritage Park, the City of Henderson is partnering with Lake Las Vegas, M Resort Spa and Casino, and Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino to help light up the sky with fireworks from each location at 9 p.m.

Those interested in heading to Lake Las Vegas for the celebration can do so at the community’s 320-acre lake.

The fireworks display will be visible from various locations throughout the community, including the Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, and more. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Residents and guests can also enjoy the show from a variety of vantage points throughout The Village next to the lake. Attendees can enjoy a bite to eat at the Village’s numerous waterfront restaurants and dessert shops, as well as watch the fireworks from the open grassy areas and sitting areas outside Seasons Grocery & Deli.

Summerlin Patriotic Parade

The Las Vegas valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 29th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade.

The Patriotic Parade, organized by the Summerlin Council, will feature 70 entries, including floats, performing groups, military and veterans groups, and more. The Summerlin Council is dedicated to the social, educational, and recreational enrichment of Summerlin residents.

The parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water, and wear sunscreen.