LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Weekly’s Best of Vegas event wrapped Thursday evening at 9 p.m. from Area15.
Over 100 local businesses were awarded the ‘Best of Vegas’ moniker, from bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, and more.
The 2022 Las Vegas Weekly’s Best of Vegas Winners are as follows:
FOOD & DRINK
Best Bakery: Freed’s Bakery
Best Barbecue: Jessie Rae’s BBQ
Best Breakfast Spot: Sundance Grill
Best Brewery: Able Baker Brewing
Best Brunch Spot: Lavo Italian Restaurant
Best Burger Joint: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer
Best Celebrity Chef Restaurant: Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen
Best Cocktails: Herbs & Rye
Best Coffeehouse: Mothership Coffee Roasters
Best Doughnuts: Pinkbox Doughnuts
Best Late-Night Eats: El Dorado Cantina
Best Local Chef: Jamie Tran
Best Neighborhood Italian: Nora’s Italian Cuisine
Best Pizzeria: Evel Pie
Best Plant-Based Menu: Tacotarian
Best Sandwich Shop: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop
Best Steakhouse: Carversteak
Best Taco Shop: Roberto’s Taco Shop
Best Sushi Spot: Sushisamba
Best Vintage Vegas Restaurant: Golden Steer Steakhouse
Best Wine Bar: Garagiste Wine Room & Merchant
Best Innovation: Anima by Edo
Best Neighborhood Fine Dining: Harlo Steakhouse & Bar
Best Baked Bliss: Via Focaccia
Best Handheld Dessert: Ah-Boong at SomiSomi
Best Upscale Vegetarian: Saffron Vegetarian Eatery
Best Place to Party at Your Table: Fuhu
Best Pizza Reinvention: Signora Pizza
Best Korean Street Food: CrunCheese Korean Hot Dogs
Best Something Different: Casa Playa
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Art Gallery: Clark County Library District Galleries
Best Comedian: Carrot Top
Best Cover Band: Original Chaos
Best Local Band: The Rhyolite Sound
Best Lounge Act: Nicholas Cole
Best Magic Show: Penn & Teller
Best Movie Theater: Galaxy Theatres
Best Museum: Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum
Best Music Venue: Brooklyn Bowl
Best Performing Arts Space: The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
Best Production Show: Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano
Best Strip Headliner: Kary Perry
Best Theater Company: A Public Fit Theatre Company
Best Tribute Show: The Bronx Wanderers
Best Entertainment Refresh: Strat Theater
Best Date Show: iLuminate
Best New Residency: Silk Sonic
Best One Woman Show: Sarah Hester Ross
Best New Rooftop Stage: Taverna Costera
Best Educational Attraction: Arcadia Earth
Best Cabaret: Cheapshot
Best Twist on an Old Favorite: Burlesque Bingo at Mint Tavern
Best Rock Show With a Side of Brisket: SoulBelly BBQ
Best Thinky Meetup: Book Clubs at The Writer’s Block
Best Music Artist on the Rise: Ami Divine
Best Music Room Reboot: 24 Oxford
NIGHTLIFE
Best Afterhours: Drai’s After Hours
Best Dayclub: Tao Beach Dayclub
Best Dive Bar: ReBar
Best Downtown Spot: Commonwealth
Best Happy Hour: PT’s Taverns
Best Hospitality: Tao Group
Best LGBT Bar: The Garden
Best Lounge: Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge
Best Local DJ: DJ Buza
Best Nightclub: Zouk Nightclub
Best Sports Bar: Born and Raised
Best Strip DJ: Steve Aoki
Best Celebrity Watch Spot: Delilah
Best Musical Assortment: Light Nightclub
Best Underground Calendar: Discopussy
Best Only-in-Vegas Experience: Wynn Field Club
Best Post-Punk DJ: Night Weapons
Best Boozy Adventure: Lost Spirits Distillery
Best Throwback Beer Bar: Silver Stamp
SPORTS
Best Coach: Becky Hammon
Best Female Athlete: A’ja Wilson
Best Golf Course: TPC Summerlin
Best Male Athlete: Derek Carr
Best Mobile Betting App: BetMGM
Best Sportsbook: Circa
Best Team: Vegas Golden Knights
Best Legacy Act: Lindy La Rocque
Best Survivor: Fabulous Sin City Roller Derby
Best Family-Friendly Experience: Las Vegas Ballpark
Best Behind-the-Scenes Tour: Allegiant Stadium
Best Sportsbook Chow: Del Mar Deli
Best Local Champion: Francis Ngannou
THIS & THAT
Best Attraction: AREA15
Best Dispensary: The Dispensary
Best Downtown Casino: Circa
Best Gentlemen’s Club: Crazy Horse 3
Best Locals Casino: Red Rock Resort
Best Outdoor Escape: Red Rock Canyon
Best Park: Sunset Park
Best Place for Your Instagram Shot: AREA15
Best Place to Take the Kids: Lion Habitat Ranch
Best Spa: Awana Spa
Best Strip Casino: Resorts World
Best Unexpected Night Spot: The Usual Place
Best New Downtown Patio: Peyote
Best New Strip Patio: Spago
Best Adult Costuming: Déjà Vu’s Adult Emporium