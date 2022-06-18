Las Vegas Weekly hosts Best of Vegas Awards 2022 (source: Las Vegas Weekly)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Weekly’s Best of Vegas event wrapped Thursday evening at 9 p.m. from Area15.

Over 100 local businesses were awarded the ‘Best of Vegas’ moniker, from bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, and more.

The 2022 Las Vegas Weekly’s Best of Vegas Winners are as follows:

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bakery: Freed’s Bakery

Best Barbecue: Jessie Rae’s BBQ

Best Breakfast Spot: Sundance Grill

Best Brewery: Able Baker Brewing

Best Brunch Spot: Lavo Italian Restaurant

Best Burger Joint: Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Best Celebrity Chef Restaurant: Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Best Cocktails: Herbs & Rye

Best Coffeehouse: Mothership Coffee Roasters

Best Doughnuts: Pinkbox Doughnuts

Best Late-Night Eats: El Dorado Cantina

Best Local Chef: Jamie Tran

Best Neighborhood Italian: Nora’s Italian Cuisine

Best Pizzeria: Evel Pie

Best Plant-Based Menu: Tacotarian

Best Sandwich Shop: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Best Steakhouse: Carversteak

Best Taco Shop: Roberto’s Taco Shop

Best Sushi Spot: Sushisamba

Best Vintage Vegas Restaurant: Golden Steer Steakhouse

Best Wine Bar: Garagiste Wine Room & Merchant

Best Innovation: Anima by Edo

Best Neighborhood Fine Dining: Harlo Steakhouse & Bar

Best Baked Bliss: Via Focaccia

Best Handheld Dessert: Ah-Boong at SomiSomi

Best Upscale Vegetarian: Saffron Vegetarian Eatery

Best Place to Party at Your Table: Fuhu

Best Pizza Reinvention: Signora Pizza

Best Korean Street Food: CrunCheese Korean Hot Dogs

Best Something Different: Casa Playa

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Art Gallery: Clark County Library District Galleries

Best Comedian: Carrot Top

Best Cover Band: Original Chaos

Best Local Band: The Rhyolite Sound

Best Lounge Act: Nicholas Cole

Best Magic Show: Penn & Teller

Best Movie Theater: Galaxy Theatres

Best Museum: Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum

Best Music Venue: Brooklyn Bowl

Best Performing Arts Space: The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

Best Production Show: Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano

Best Strip Headliner: Kary Perry

Best Theater Company: A Public Fit Theatre Company

Best Tribute Show: The Bronx Wanderers

Best Entertainment Refresh: Strat Theater

Best Date Show: iLuminate

Best New Residency: Silk Sonic

Best One Woman Show: Sarah Hester Ross

Best New Rooftop Stage: Taverna Costera

Best Educational Attraction: Arcadia Earth

Best Cabaret: Cheapshot

Best Twist on an Old Favorite: Burlesque Bingo at Mint Tavern

Best Rock Show With a Side of Brisket: SoulBelly BBQ

Best Thinky Meetup: Book Clubs at The Writer’s Block

Best Music Artist on the Rise: Ami Divine

Best Music Room Reboot: 24 Oxford

NIGHTLIFE

Best Afterhours: Drai’s After Hours

Best Dayclub: Tao Beach Dayclub

Best Dive Bar: ReBar

Best Downtown Spot: Commonwealth

Best Happy Hour: PT’s Taverns

Best Hospitality: Tao Group

Best LGBT Bar: The Garden

Best Lounge: Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge

Best Local DJ: DJ Buza

Best Nightclub: Zouk Nightclub

Best Sports Bar: Born and Raised

Best Strip DJ: Steve Aoki

Best Celebrity Watch Spot: Delilah

Best Musical Assortment: Light Nightclub

Best Underground Calendar: Discopussy

Best Only-in-Vegas Experience: Wynn Field Club

Best Post-Punk DJ: Night Weapons

Best Boozy Adventure: Lost Spirits Distillery

Best Throwback Beer Bar: Silver Stamp

SPORTS

Best Coach: Becky Hammon

Best Female Athlete: A’ja Wilson

Best Golf Course: TPC Summerlin

Best Male Athlete: Derek Carr

Best Mobile Betting App: BetMGM

Best Sportsbook: Circa

Best Team: Vegas Golden Knights

Best Legacy Act: Lindy La Rocque

Best Survivor: Fabulous Sin City Roller Derby

Best Family-Friendly Experience: Las Vegas Ballpark

Best Behind-the-Scenes Tour: Allegiant Stadium

Best Sportsbook Chow: Del Mar Deli

Best Local Champion: Francis Ngannou

THIS & THAT

Best Attraction: AREA15

Best Dispensary: The Dispensary

Best Downtown Casino: Circa

Best Gentlemen’s Club: Crazy Horse 3

Best Locals Casino: Red Rock Resort

Best Outdoor Escape: Red Rock Canyon

Best Park: Sunset Park

Best Place for Your Instagram Shot: AREA15

Best Place to Take the Kids: Lion Habitat Ranch

Best Spa: Awana Spa

Best Strip Casino: Resorts World

Best Unexpected Night Spot: The Usual Place

Best New Downtown Patio: Peyote

Best New Strip Patio: Spago

Best Adult Costuming: Déjà Vu’s Adult Emporium