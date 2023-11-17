LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the holiday season beginning to spread cheer around the world, we’ve compiled a list of the numerous events and displays around the Las Vegas valley.

GLITTERING LIGHTS

For more than two decades, Glittering Lights has been lighting up the holiday season in the Las Vegas valley. Opened this year on Nov. 9, Glittering Lights is a 2.5-mile long course with more than 5 million lights and over 2,000 displays.

Glittering Lights is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays. Ticket prices start at $39 per car or truckload. New this year is an Early Bird Special that gives guests $10 off when they are in line before 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Glittering Lights website.

THE DISTRICT AT GREEN VALLEY RANCH TREE-LIGHTING

The District, located at 2240 Village Walk Drive, will host its annual tree light ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature live music by Electric Strings Trio, simulated snowfall at the top of each hour, complimentary cotton candy, and a showing of “The Polar Express” starting at 7 p.m.

Guests will also be able to meet with the Sugarplum Ballerina, the Nutcracker, and Santa. The event will also be host to The District’s first-ever holiday toy drive for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. Guests can drop toys off at the Mix 94.1 booth during the event.

HOLIDAY TRAIN RIDES IN BOULDER CITY

The Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City will be hosting train rides for families with Santa during the holiday season, starting after Thanksgiving. The roundtrip departures to Railroad Pass and back to Boulder City will featured themed activities.

During the day, the Santa Train will run four times a day on Saturdays and Sundays, at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and are available on a first-come, first-serve or by purchasing at the ticket office.

The evening event, the Boulder City North Pole Express, will feature Christmas carols, cookies, hot chocolate, games, “snowball fights,” and photos with Santa. Prices for the North Pole Express range from $30 to $50 for adults and $25 to $45 for children.

The schedule for the North Pole Express will start on Friday, Nov. 24 with three rides at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. After that, there will be trains on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and one on Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

ENCHANT CHRISTMAS

Enchant Christmas is returning once again to the Las Vegas Ballpark starting on Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. Within Enchant, “a world of Christmas wonder” awaits guests with the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, called Santa’s Magic Timepiece, where guests will need to find eight missing star fragments that make up Santa’s timepiece.

Guests will also be able to explore the Christmas Village, with seasonal foods and holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to take photos. Guests can also rent a pair of skates and take a glide around the ice-skating trail.

Tickets for Enchant Christmas are available online.

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN HOLIDAY PARADE

The Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade is a free and “magical” event featuring lively holiday music, snow, dancers, and Santa. The parade goes along Park Centre Drive and will run every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. starting from Nov. 17 to Dec. 16.

HENDERSON WINTERFEST CELEBRATION

Bring the whole family to enjoy some winter cheer to kick-off the holidays at the City of Henderson’s annual WinterFest tree lighting and parade. The celebration will take place at the Water Street District and Water Street Plaza. On Thursday, Nov. 30, the tree lighting will begin at 5 p.m. with a drone show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

On Friday, Dec. 1 is the Holiday Light Parade, which includes a variety of seasonal entertainment and spectacular illumination of Christmas décor. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

Both events are free to attend.

ETHEL M CHOCOLATES HOLIDAY CACTUS GARDEN LIGHTS

The Holiday Cactus Garden Lights have returned to Ethel M Chocolates for its 30th year. Until Sunday, Dec. 31, the Cactus Garden Lights will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The holiday experience will take guests on an “enchanted” stroll through the holiday glow of the cactus gardens. Guests will be able to get hot chocolate and take photos with Santa.

Ethel M Chocolates will also have a brand-new Garden Café, which will have food options including baked and dipped goods.

For more information, click here.

LAKE LAS VEGAS CHANUKAH CELEBRATION

On Sunday, Dec. 10, Lake Las Vegas will host its first-ever Hanukkah celebration from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Village at Lake Las Vegas. There will be a giant menorah lighting, a dancing dreidels show, donuts, latkes, music and more.

The event will be conducted by Rabbi Yossi Shuchat from Chabad East Las Vegas.

ROCKIN’ CHRISTMAS AT M RESORT SPA CASINO

The M Resort Spa Casino will be home of the “Rockin’ Christmas” drive-through animated light show, opening Friday, Nov. 17. The experience will be a mile-long “symphony of sights and sounds” hosted by MC Mic, featuring millions of colorful LED lights and hundreds of moving displays.

The experience will run through Dec. 31 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located on the southeast corner of M Resort. Tickets are on sale now and are priced per vehicle. Weekend and weekday admissions start at $39.99 plus tax and fees.

LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN

The iconic Las Vegas Great Santa Run will be held on Dec. 2 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, located at 200 South 3rd Street. Hosted by Opportunity Village, pre-race festivities are set to begin at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. Runners can choose to do either a 5K or 1-mile race.

Entertainment for this year’s race includes Broadway and Vegas star Travis Cloer, Clint Holmes, Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford, Adam London from Laughternoon, Femmes of Rock, Steph Payne, DJ Jesse Estrada, and more.

Registration costs $45 until Nov. 29 when it goes up to $55. Registration includes a five-piece Santa suit, finisher medal, and swag bag, while supplies last. All proceeds from the event go to Opportunity Village and its mission.

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN ROCK RINK

Rock Rink, presented by Live Nation, has returned to Downtown Summerlin. The 8,000-square-foot ice skating rink is located near The Pavilion at The Lawn. Rock Rink will be open until Jan. 15, 2024, for all ages.

Skate rentals start at $16 and tickets can purchased on Downtown Summerlin’s website. Due to rink capacity requirements, skate time is limited to 75 minutes per person.

KALANI PE’A’S HAWAIIAN CHRISTMAS

Celebrate the holiday season with festive Hawaiian tunes from three-time Grammy award-winning artist, Kalani Pe’a, on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.

The event will be held at 240 South Water Street, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Seating is general admission in the outdoor venue. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed on the plaza or in the amphitheater. Tickets for the event are $15 per person and can be purchased here online.

CITY OF LAS VEGAS HOLIDAY LIGHTING CELEBRATION

Las Vegas Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear and Cox Communications invite the communtiy to join them for the second annual holiday lighting of Martin L. King Boulevard. The event will be held in the Cox Communications parking lot at 1700 Vegas Drive on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

The event will also feature holiday music, decorations, children’s crafts projects and light refreshments while supplies last.

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN SANTA CHALET

The Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes, will be located in the Macy’s Promenade and open daily through Dec. 24. Santa photo packages are $42.99. Santa will also take photos with pets on Tuesdays from Nov. 21 through Dec. 19 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

At the Santa Chalet, kids can drop off letters to Santa. For every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, which provides disadvantaged children with free shoes, socks, and other essential items.

JEWISH NEVADA – LIGHT THE MENORAH

Downtown Summerlin is partnering with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities, and hot cocoa with “lite bites.”

WINTER WONDERLAND SPECTACULAR AT ILLUMINARIUM

Illuminarium Las Vegas’s newest show, Winter Wonderland Spectacular, opens on Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 31. Guests will be “transported into a winter wonderland” filled with state-of-the-art interactive technology and an “ever-changing dreamland of nutcrackers, jingle bells, and candy canes.”

Tickets for Winter Wonderland Spectacular at Illuminarium Las Vegas start at $25 for locals and $35 for non-locals and can be purchased online.

HERITAGE HOLIDAYS AT THE CLARK COUNTY MUSEUM

The Clark County Museum will celebrate the holiday season with its annual free Heritage Holidays event on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For the 12th year, the event is the only time to see the museum’s collection of houses lit up for the holidays. The festival will include holiday carolers, a craft tent, visits with Santa, and hot chocolate.

The museum is located at 1830 South Boulder Highway in Henderson. Starting Nov. 24, the houses and buildings on Heritage Street will be decorated for the holidays.

CITY OF NORTH LAS VEGAS HOLIDAY LIGHTING CELEBRATION

The City of North Las Vegas will be hosting its annual Holiday Tree Lighting event at Liberty Park in front of North Las Vegas City Hall. The lighting event will be held at 5 p.m.

The free event will feature the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Academy Singers, community performances, and a visit from a very special guest!

MAGICAL FOREST AT OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village will return for the holiday season on Nov. 24 with a tree lighting ceremony. The tree-lighting ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m. and feature local entertainment, including an appearance by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and a performance by singer Daniel Emmet.

The Magical Forest includes unlimited rides, midway games, mini golf, the holiday lights walking path, and trips on the Forest Express train. Guests will also be able to meet Santa in his cabin and get holiday food favorites like hot chocolate. Tickets for the Magical Forest are available online.