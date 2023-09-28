LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween lands on a Tuesday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events across the Las Vegas valley for the whole month leading up to the holiday.

8 News Now has compiled a list of events that you may consider visiting if you’re not too frightened.

HallOVeen AT THE MAGICAL FOREST

Starting on Oct. 6, visitors and locals can visit HallOVeen at the Magical Forest, a family-friendly Halloween experience across a 2.5-acre theme park. Tickets are $24 for ages 4 and up if you purchase them online. The event will be held on Oct. 6-8, 13-15, and 20-31.

PARADE OF MISCHIEF IN DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN

The “Parade of Mischief” in Downtown Summerlin returns Fridays and Saturdays in October starting Oct. 6. at 6 p.m. The parade is a family-friendly event that fills the streets of Downtown Summerlin with “mischievous mayhem.” New to the parade this year are a new alien pod, Cruella de Vil and Hocus Pocus witches, a Día de los Muertos float and pod, a fully revamped Addams Family float and pod – and more.

SPRINGS PRESERVE HAUNTED HARVEST

The Springs Preserve will be hosting its annual Haunted Harvest festival from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 for non-members, $8 for value members, and free for donor members. Reservations are required and tickets are sold in advance online only. Availability is limited.

ASYLUM AND HOTEL FEAR AT MEADOW’S MALL

Asylum and Hotel Fear opens on Sept. 29 at the Meadow’s Mall and will be open during the weekends in October and the week leading up to Halloween. The experience has been scaring Las Vegans for 25 years, according to a release from the haunts. The release said the two experiences have been updated for this year.

Hours for the experience vary depending on the day. Tickets can be bought on the Las Vegas Haunts website.

TRAIN OF TERROR! IN BOULDER CITY

The Train of Terror will once again arrive in Boulder City starting Sept. 30, with train rides going throughout the month of October. Presented by the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway, the train ride is an hour-and-a-half event, both on and off the train. Boarding times will be at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes early. Tickets start at $35. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the Train of Terror website.

THE HAUNTED TAVERN: A DARK POP-UP COCKTAIL EXPERIENCE

The Haunted Tavern is an immersive cocktail experience run by the descendants of Ichabod Crane which will be in Las Vegas from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22. The four-part experience will be an hour and a half. Tickets are $55 per person and include an entry to the experience, four signature cocktails, and live entertainment. The pop-up will be held at Inspire Downtown. Guests must be 21 and older to attend.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW HALLOWEEN HIJINKS 2023

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. and midnight, the Regency Tropicana Cinemas will be presenting The Rocky Horror Picture show, the way it was meant to be seen, in a movie theatre with a live cast. There will be a costume contest, candy, and prizes. Tickets are $12 and are available through the cinema website.

S.A.F.E. HOUSE SPOOKTACULAR CELEBRATION

The second annual S.A.F.E. HOUSE Spooktacular Celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is described as a “frightfully fun evening filled with family-friendly delights.” There will be a trunk or treat area, a costume contest, games and activities, and a BBQ.

Tickets are $40 dollars per person, but a discount is available for parties of more than 10. Tickets can be purchased on the S.A.F.E House website.

ScAREA15 HALLOWEEN WEEKEND

AREA15, an immersive art and entertainment district located near the Las Vegas Strip, will transform itself into “ScAREA15” this Halloween weekend. There will be a variety of Halloween happenings, including:

Goth and Glampire gRAVE on Saturday, Oct. 21, starting at 9 p.m. at The Wall

on Saturday, Oct. 21, starting at 9 p.m. at The Wall “Leaves of Darkness” Happy Hour with DJ Que on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The Oddwood Bar

on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at The Oddwood Bar LSDREAM on Thursday, Oct. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m., at The Portal and A-Lot, 18+

on Thursday, Oct. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m., at The Portal and A-Lot, 18+ Celebrating Nevada Day on Friday, Oct. 27, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., throughout AREA15

on Friday, Oct. 27, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., throughout AREA15 Karaoke Night – ScAREA15 Edition on Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Asylum Bar and Arcade

on Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Asylum Bar and Arcade “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Immersive Viewing Experience on Friday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 29, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at The Portal

on Friday, Oct. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 29, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at The Portal Halloween Massive 2023 with G Jones and Special Guests on Saturday, Oct. 28, doors open at 8:30 p.m. at A-Lot, The Portal, and The Wall, 18+

on Saturday, Oct. 28, doors open at 8:30 p.m. at A-Lot, The Portal, and The Wall, 18+ Halloween Night: Christian Löffler + Parra for Cuva on Tuesday, Oct. 31, doors open at 7:30 p.m. at The Portal, 21+

Additional information about ScAREA15 events can be found on the AREA15 event page.

CLARK COUNTY HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Starting Oct. 5, Clark County will be providing Halloween events for all ages at neighborhood recreation centers throughout October.

Clark County Halloween events include:

Halloween Craft Workshop – Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center. This event is for ages 12 and older.

– Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center. This event is for ages 12 and older. Ms. Brenda’s Bingo Boo Bash – Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkdale Recreation Center. This is a Senior Event.

– Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkdale Recreation Center. This is a Senior Event. Hall-O-Breeze – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ages 3 to 5) and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (all ages) at the Desert Breeze Recreation Center. This event is $5 a person.

– Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ages 3 to 5) and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (all ages) at the Desert Breeze Recreation Center. This event is $5 a person. Monster Mash Movie Bash – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lewis Family Park. This event is for all ages, though minors must be accompanied by an adult.

– Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lewis Family Park. This event is for all ages, though minors must be accompanied by an adult. Paradise Patch: Trunk-or-Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center. This event is for all ages.

– Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Recreation Center. This event is for all ages. Walnut Scare House – Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Walnut Recreation Center. This event is for all ages.

– Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Walnut Recreation Center. This event is for all ages. Haunted Halloween Trunk-or-Treat – Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Helen Meyer Community Center. This event is for all ages.

– Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Helen Meyer Community Center. This event is for all ages. Tommy’s Spooky Adventures – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Aquatic Center. This event is for all ages. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids, and $2 for seniors.

– Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hollywood Aquatic Center. This event is for all ages. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids, and $2 for seniors. Monster Mash – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Crossings. This event is for all ages.

– Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Crossings. This event is for all ages. Hallow Harvest Festival – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bob Price Recreation Center. This event is for all ages.

– Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bob Price Recreation Center. This event is for all ages. Trunk-or-Treat – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Silver Bowl Park. This event is for all ages.

– Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Silver Bowl Park. This event is for all ages. Haunt the Wetlands – Friday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clark County Wetlands Park. Tickets are $6 in advance and $10 on the day of. This event is for all ages.

– Friday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clark County Wetlands Park. Tickets are $6 in advance and $10 on the day of. This event is for all ages. Spooky Springs – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aquatics Springs Indoor Pool. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for kids, and $3 for seniors. This event is for all ages.

– Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aquatics Springs Indoor Pool. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for kids, and $3 for seniors. This event is for all ages. Boo Bridge – Monday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Recreation Center. This event is for ages 5 to 17.

– Monday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Recreation Center. This event is for ages 5 to 17. Wicked Whitney on Missouri Ave – Monday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Whitney Recreation Center. This event is for all ages.

– Monday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Whitney Recreation Center. This event is for all ages. Halloween Safe Night at Pearson – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Pearson Community Center. This event is for all ages.

– Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Pearson Community Center. This event is for all ages. Tales from the Dales at Parkdale – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Parkdale Recreation Center. This event is for all ages.

Additional information on each of the Clark County Halloween Events can be found on the Clark County website.

HENDERSON HALLOWEEN EVENTS

The City of Henderson will be hosting events and activities “for every ghoul and goblin” throughout the month of October.

Henderson Halloween events include:

Fun with Food Fridays – Fridays, Oct. 6, 13, and 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center. Registration for the event is $3. This event is for ages 5 to 12.

– Fridays, Oct. 6, 13, and 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center. Registration for the event is $3. This event is for ages 5 to 12. Spooky Birds – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bird Viewing Preserve. Registration is $7 in advance and $10 the day of. This event is for ages 4 to 10.

– Saturday, Oct. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bird Viewing Preserve. Registration is $7 in advance and $10 the day of. This event is for ages 4 to 10. Cosmic Swim Freaky Friday – Friday, Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Henderson Multigenerational Indoor Pool. Admission is $5. This event is for all ages.

– Friday, Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Henderson Multigenerational Indoor Pool. Admission is $5. This event is for all ages. Little Villains Ball – Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center. Admission for the event is $5. This event is for all ages.

– Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center. Admission for the event is $5. This event is for all ages. Escape Room Series: Goosebumps – Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Downtown Recreation Center. Reservation times hold a max of 10 participants from the same household. The cost is $15 per person. This event is for ages 5 and older. Reservation Times: 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m., 2:45 p.m. – 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

– Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Downtown Recreation Center. Reservation times hold a max of 10 participants from the same household. The cost is $15 per person. This event is for ages 5 and older. 10th Annual Zombie 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Park. Participants must register online ahead of the run.

– Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Park. Participants must register online ahead of the run. Heritage Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage Park Senior Facility. This event is free and for all ages.

– Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Heritage Park Senior Facility. This event is free and for all ages. Pumpkin Painting – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center. This event is for ages 3 to 5 and $10 per person.

– Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center. This event is for ages 3 to 5 and $10 per person. Trunk or Treat – Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Black Mountain Recreation Center. This event is for all ages and is $3 in advance and $5 on the day of.

– Thursday, Oct. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Black Mountain Recreation Center. This event is for all ages and is $3 in advance and $5 on the day of. Haunting at the Ranch – Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. This event is for ages 12 and up. Admission is $10 per person.

– Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. This event is for ages 12 and up. Admission is $10 per person. Pet Trick-or-Treat 1-Mile Walk – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for dogs under 25 pounds and 11 a.m. to noon for dogs over 26 pounds at the Heritage Bark Park. Admission is $7 in advance and $10 on the day of.

– Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for dogs under 25 pounds and 11 a.m. to noon for dogs over 26 pounds at the Heritage Bark Park. Admission is $7 in advance and $10 on the day of. New! Teenie Weenie Halloweenie – Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valley View Recreation Center. This event is for ages 1.5 to 6, with a $5 admission fee.

Additional information on each of the Henderson Halloween Events can be found on the Henderson website.

Get ready to have a spooktacular time this Halloween season with the City of North Las Vegas throughout the month of October.

North Las Vegas Halloween events include:

Paws in the Park – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aliante Nature Discovery Park. The event is free and open to the public.

– Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aliante Nature Discovery Park. The event is free and open to the public. Create a Sugar Skull – Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Alexander Library. This event is for ages 6 to 11. Registration in advance is suggested.

– Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Alexander Library. This event is for ages 6 to 11. Registration in advance is suggested. Step Up for Kids – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Alexander Library. This event is for kids and their families and is free to the public.

– Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Alexander Library. This event is for kids and their families and is free to the public. Harvest Fest Featuring Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center. This event is free to the public.

– Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center. This event is free to the public. North Las Vegas Police Safe Halloween – Wednesday, Oct. 25 starting at 5 p.m. at Liberty Park. This event is free to the public.

– Wednesday, Oct. 25 starting at 5 p.m. at Liberty Park. This event is free to the public. Harvest Fest Featuring Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neighborhood Recreation Center. This event is free to the public.

– Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neighborhood Recreation Center. This event is free to the public. Largest Trunk or Treat Event – Friday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Craig Ranch Regional Park. This event is for all ages and is free to the public.

Additional information on each of the North Las Vegas Halloween Events can be found on the North Las Vegas website.

DIA DE MUERTOS FESTIVAL AT SPRINGS PRESERVE

Southern Nevada’s largest celebration of the Day of the Dead is returning to Springs Preserve this fall. The Día de Muertos Festival will be from Nov. 3 through 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. A limited number of tickets for each day of the festival are available on the Springs Preserve website. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $9 for kids aged 3 to 17, with children 2 and under will get in for free.

Discounts will be available for Springs Preserve members. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.