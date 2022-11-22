LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are numerous events and displays around the Las Vegas valley for the holiday season. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list.

GLITTERING LIGHTS

Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a 2.5-mile drive-thru experience where visitors can see more than 600 displays that feature more than 5 million LED lights. The holiday show features some new exhibits this year and runs from Nov. 10 through Jan. 8, 2023. There are a variety of ticket options starting at $29.50. You can find more information at this link. Money from the event helps support local charities, churches and schools.

Glittering Lights holiday drive-thru display. (KLAS)

HOLIDAY CACTUS GARDEN

Experience Nevada’s largest botanical cactus garden beautifully decorated and lit with more than 1 million lights. The display will be open nightly from Nov. 5 until Jan. 1. nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can visit Santa and sip some hot chocolate. No reservations are needed this year. As always, admission is FREE. Find more information at this link.

Ethel M. Chocolate Holiday Cactus Garden (KLAS)

MAGICAL FOREST AT OPPORTUNITY VILLAGE

The Magical Forest opens Friday, Nov. 25 for two long weekends and then nightly at 5:30 p.m. starting Dec. 15 through Dec. 31. The Magical Forest is festive and fun for all ages. Experience the winter wonderland of colorfully decorated and lit trees, rides, and food. Click here to purchase tickets. Admission is $22 if you buy your tickets online, and $25 at the door for ages 4 and older.

Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest. (KLAS)

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN HOLIDAY PARADE, ROCK RINK, AND SANTA

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18 with the return of the popular Holiday Parade, Santa, and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink. The parade runs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. until Dec. 17. Skate rentals start at $16 for Rock Rink and for $5 you can ride the Holiday Train. On Dec. 21, there will be a Hanukkah celebration with menorah lighting and a family skate night. You can find more information at this link.

Downtown Summerlin Holiday Parade. (Credit: Downtown Summerlin)

COSMOPOLITAN HOLIDAY ICE RINK

The rooftop Ice Rink is open for its 11th consecutive season. Upholding tradition, the Boulevard Pool will transform into a rooftop winter wonderland featuring a 4,200-square-foot skating rink made of real ice, seasonal culinary cocktails and fare, a holiday village with firepits for s’mores-making, and a dining area called The Chalet. Holiday films will be shown on the marquee above the rink. For more information and reservations, click here.

Ice rink at The Cosmopolitan. (Photo credit: MGM Resorts International)

BELLAGIO CONSERVATORY & BOTANICAL GARDENS

The holiday-themed conservatory is a favorite stop for locals and visitors to take photos. It has been transformed into a winter wonderland with a “Gingerbread Dreams” display. Hundreds of plants and flowers are used to create the holiday village with polar bears and a snowy gingerbread house with a smoking chimney. At the center is a massive holiday tree. It’s free to see at the Bellagio Hotel through Jan. 1, 2023.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in the holiday spirit. (Credit: MGM Resorts Int’l)

LAS VEGAS GREAT SANTA RUN

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run is in-person and virtual. The Santa run is one of Opportunity Village’s largest single-day fundraisers and thousands of walkers and runners take part in this event every year. The in-person event is Saturday, Dec. 3 and the virtual event is anytime from Dec. 3 – Dec. 24. Click here for more information on how to register.

Participants take part in the annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in downtown Las Vegas. (Credit: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

ENCHANT CHRISTMAS

Enchant Christmas at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin is billed as the world’s largest Christmas light maze & village. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, 2023. The ballpark will become a winter wonderland with a Christmas village, ice skating, holiday shopping, dining, and Santa, of course! There is a “Mischievous Elf” walk-through maze experience. Tickets start at $20 for children and $34 for adults. For more information and tickets, click here.

Enchant: A Winter Wonderland (Credit: Enchant)

THE NUTCRACKER

Nevada Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker at The Smith Center. Take a magical journey through a world of waltzing flowers, nimble fairies, and moonlit snow starting on Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. Tickets start at $35.95. Click here for details.

(Photo credit: Nevada Ballet Theater)

THE IMMERSIVE NUTCRACKER, A WINTER MIRACLE

An immersive Nutcracker experience is taking place at the Shops at Crystals and is bringing some holiday magic to families. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is open from Nov. 19 through Dec. 30 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas. It features whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. The experience lasts 30 minutes and features beloved scenes from the classic which tells the story of a young girl’s Christmas Eve journey. Tickets are $35. You can find more information at this link.

The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle. (Credit: Carol Fox and Associates Public Relations)

Please check back because we will be adding more events to this list.