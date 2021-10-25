Supply chain issues impacting liquor pricing; cost passed on to customer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s report, we discuss how current supply chain issues are impacting the availability of alcohol across the country, with some states still experiencing booze shortages related to COVID-19.

A representative at Ararat Wine and Liquor Wholesale, located off Valley View Boulevard in Las Vegas, tells 8NewsNow that prices for shipment continue to go up.

The store owner says he can’t keep passing along the increased costs to his customers because “if customers are not happy, nobody is happy.”

With problems at nearly every step of the alcohol beverage supply chain, some producers are even struggling to source glass bottles. Some states are now rationing their liquor supply amid online supply chain issues.