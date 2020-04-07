Liquor stores in Clark County will be allowed to deliver, temporarily

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The County Department of Business License is temporarily allowing package liquor stores to offer delivery service of packaged liquor to customers in the unincorporated Clark County area during the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency.

Interested liquor stores need to apply for a “temporary package liquor delivery license”, which according to the county, will be approved as soon as it is ‘practicable’.

Once the license is approved, businesses will be allowed to deliver beer, wine, spirits-based products in addition to hard alcohol (rum, vodka, gin, whiskey, etc.) so long as the products are in the original, unopened containers and will only be delivered in unincorporated Clark County.

The county also clarified that Package Liquor Stores who seek the license to deliver must remain closed to the public, thus, curbside delivery will be prohibited.

All deliveries must be made to locations away from the licensed locations and must not involve third-party vendor such as Uber Eats, Door Dash, Postmates, etc. to provide this service.

The deliveries must be made to the person placing the order only by employees of the approved business, who will also be responsible for ensuring their respective employees are verifying the age of the purchaser and will ultimately be the responsibility of the employee’s and must be in full compliance of the Governor’s Emergency Directives regarding public health, including social distancing and sanitation.

The temporary license will be valid through April 30, 2020 and may be extended by the director of the Department of Business License throughout the duration of the governor’s mandated closures.

Package Liquor businesses need to submit their written requests for the temporary license via email to: James M. Headen at JamesH@clarkcountynv.gov,

By Mail to: 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, P.O. Box 551810, Las Vegas NV 89155-1810.

The application fee is $175 and must be payable to the Department of Business License.

Business owners will be notified when their license is updated online. Business owners are also asked to continue monitoring their email for any updates. For more information on the temporary license for delivering alcohol, please visit the Department of Business License of Clark County by clicking here.