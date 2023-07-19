A NPS equipment operator digs a trench to contain the emulsified asphalt. (Credit: NPS)

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KLAS) — On July 17, emulsified asphalt spilled from a tractor trailer that crashed in Death Valley National Park.

The brakes on the truck failed while going down Daylight Pass. The driver downshifted but was unable to stop the truck, causing it to crash on the shoulder of Mud Canyon Road, two and a half miles east of North Highway.

Emulsified asphalt released from a crashed tractor trailer in Mud Canyon. (Credit: NPS)

A NPS equipment operator digs a trench to contain the emulsified asphalt. (Credit: NPS)

Partially because of the steep grades, commercial trucks are prohibited on Mud Canyon Road.

Uninjured, the driver was driven to cell phone service by park visitors to report the accident.

Charges are pending.

National Park Service (NPS) employees went to the scene to contain the estimated 5,000 gallons of emulsified asphalt and 150 gallons of diesel released when the truck crashed.

The trucking company is cooperating with the NPS to clean the wreck site.