LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas company working to save lives with lipstick now has its product available for preorder.

8 News Now first reported on the cosmetic company ESOS Cosmetics in October. The company has created a lipstick that can hold two tests that can be used to detect drugs if you suspect someone may have tampered with your drink.

The product was designed to help protect women from sexual assaults and violence.

The liquid lipstick, which comes in five different colors, also comes with a panic button that is synced up with the company’s app on your phone. It can alert friends and authorities if you are in trouble. It sells for $49.95. The lipstick orders are set to begin shipping out next year.

