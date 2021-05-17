Lionel Richie returns for 10 performances at Encore Theater

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Lionel Richie is returning to the Encore Theater with his all-new “Back to Las Vegas!” show in the fall.

The four-time Grammy winner will share stories from his multi-decade career and present some of his iconic hits such as “Easy,” All Night Long,” and “Hello.”

The performance dates are Sept. 24-25; Oct. 1-2, 27, 29-30; Nov. 3, 5-6, 8 p.m. The tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 and prices start range from $69 to $350.

Richie has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide and is one of only two songwriters in history to have charter No. 1 records for nine consecutive years.