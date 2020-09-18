LINQ zipline extends hours due to increased demand

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — FLY LINQ announced its extending hours because of more visitors.

FLY LINQ which has 10 side-by-side sip lines is located at The LINQ Promenade will now be open Thursdays through Mondays from 4 p.m. t 12 a.m. starting Sept. 21.

Riders can fly seated, either forward or backward, as they travel 1,121 feet along the Promenade.

The High Roller observation wheel is currently in operation Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Caesars Entertainment has implemented enhanced safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including requiring employees and guests to wear masks.