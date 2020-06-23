LINQ Promenade, High Roller offering discounts to Class of 2020 graduates

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LINQ Promenade and the High Roller are celebrating high school and college graduates from the Class of 2020 by offering them special discounts this summer.

Graduates can ride the world’s tallest observation wheel for the discounted price of $20. The graduate special includes two regular tickets for $20 with proof of a valid student ID.

Class of 2020 grads can also take advantage of some specials along the LINQ Promenade, including:

Nectar Bath Treats : 30% off any handmade soaps, bath treats, lotions and more

: 30% off any handmade soaps, bath treats, lotions and more ICEBAR : 25% off any ice lounge package before 6 p.m.

: 25% off any ice lounge package before 6 p.m. Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery : Free dessert with the purchase of an entrée

: Free dessert with the purchase of an entrée Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop : 20% off any fountain item

: 20% off any fountain item Jaburritos : 15% off the entire check

: 15% off the entire check Favorite Bistro : 20% off the entire check

: 20% off the entire check Flour & Barley – Brick Oven Pizza : 20% off the entire check for dine-in or buy one slice, get one free to-go at the window

: 20% off the entire check for dine-in or buy one slice, get one free to-go at the window Haute Doggery : Free fry order and chocolate chip cookie with the purchase of a hot dog

: Free fry order and chocolate chip cookie with the purchase of a hot dog I LOVE SUGAR : 10% off the entire Candy Martini Bar check (available for guests age 21 years and older) and 20% off all other purchases

: 10% off the entire Candy Martini Bar check (available for guests age 21 years and older) and 20% off all other purchases Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar : 15% off the entire check

: 15% off the entire check Virgil’s Real Barbecue: 10% off the entire check

Graduates need to show a valid student ID to receive the discounted pricing. The LINQ says the specials are limited to one discount per student per restaurant, and are not valid with any other offers or promotions. Discounts do not apply to alcohol purchases.

These offers are valid from now through August 31, 2020.

There are additional High Roller ticket specials going on now:

Local Special: Nevada residents always receive 50% off standard ticket prices with a valid Nevada ID

Military Special: Guests receive $5 off with a U.S. Military ID when purchased at the box office

Senior Special: Guests that are 65 years of age and older receive $5 off

Student Special: Receive 50% off with a U.S. student ID when purchased at the box office

High Roller has implemented enhanced health and safety protocols that include the following:

High Roller cabins will be limited to 10 guests per cabin.

Cabin floor decals reminding guests to maintain 6-feet apart for social distancing.

All employees will be wearing masks.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, specifically on high-touch areas.

For more information, click HERE.