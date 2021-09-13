Lines at Allegiant vaccine and screening center grow ahead of Raiders season home opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vaccine lines have been growing at Allegiant Stadium’s Alternate Vaccination and Screening center ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders season home opener. This is the first game the team will welcome its fans into the stadium.

According to Community Ambulance, they expect to administer a few hundred vaccines today and they’re quickly getting to a point where they may need to get more.

Once inside the Alternate Screening area, fans can get their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The center is offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and anyone getting a shot will be considered ‘partially vaccinated’ and must still wear a mask during the game.

The Screening center is also seeing fans who fall under the following categories:

Fans who have at least one dose (partially vaccinate)

Fans whose vaccine is not supported by the App

Fans who were unable to upload their vaccine card

Fans bringing a 12 to 13-year-old that is unable to be added to the App

On Sunday, the Raiders Screening Center at Allegiant saw long lines as unvaccinated fans rushed to get their vaccines as game day approached.



Raiders Alternate Vaccine and Screening Center at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13.

Fans get vaccinated ahead of Raiders Season Opener

Last month the Raiders became the first in the NFL to announce that everyone over 12 years old would bre required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium this season. Fans who are fully vaccinated won’t be required to have a mask once inside the stadium. Those who are partially vaccinated will still be required to wear a face covering during the game.

Fans need to download the CLEAR app and upload their vaccination information. The first step is to upload vaccine information in the CLEAR app. However, CLEAR only accepts vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Those who received any other vaccine need to go through an alternate screening process set up in Lot B outside the stadium.

The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens Monday night in a nationally televised matchup.

The Raiders Alternate Vaccine and Screening center will remain open until 7 p.m. on Game Day.