Lindo Michoacan temporarily closing, laying off 80 workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A long-time Las Vegas valley Mexican restaurant is forced to temporarily close its doors and lay off its employees due to a sinkhole.

According to owner Javier Barajas, the restaurant on East Desert Inn Road is closed because of sinkhole that is threatening the structure’s collapse. In an email, he said that they first noticed cracks in the walls and then the main dining room floor opened up. He said it was caused by a pipe that had been leaking for some time.

“We are currently working to fully evaluate the situation, including the extent of the damage so we can repair and be back to our wonderful daily routines, with it, the camaraderie we experienced with our guests.”

Barajas said the restaurant has suffered through other crisis over the years, including a fire that destroyed the building, the recession and the cornavirus closure in March and said “we will overcome this.”