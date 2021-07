LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Great news for those of you who love Mexican food: Lindo Michoacan is reopening its Desert Inn location! The long-time Las Vegas restaurant was forced to close the eatery’s doors in December 2020 due to a sinkhole.

A water leak caused the floors to start cracking, and they had to evacuate the building.

Now with remodeling finished, the restaurant will welcome guests back on July 15.