Lincoln County Sheriff: Man missing after Thursday car crash in Alamo

LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol are searching for a man that went missing after a car crash on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The crash happened on U.S. 93 near Alamo, Nevada in Lincoln County. The missing man, identified by his family as Terry Tackett Junior, reportedly left the scene of the crash.

Terry is described as a Black man, weighing 164 pounds and 5 foot 6 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a grey cap, black sweat suit and white Air Jordans. The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Saturday they believe his last known location is near the Alamo Airport.

The family provided pictures of Terry and a dog, who police believe are together at this time.

If you see him, please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 962-5151.