Lincoln County residents express concern ahead of “Storm Area 51” event

LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — More than two million people on Facebook say they’re going to “Storm Area 51” next month. The man behind the page said the idea was supposed to be a joke, but it’s having serious consequences for the people living near the military base.

The small county commission’s chambers was packed with concerned Lincoln County residents on Monday.

Lincoln County residents attend county commission meeting on Storm Area 51.

There was also a lot of support from the people who are organizing the events surrounding “Storm Area 51.”

Also on hand: Emergency management with words of caution. They’ve been in talks with the state for support.

8 News Reporter Patrick Walker has more on the story

