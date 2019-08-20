Lincoln County residents express concern ahead of “Storm Area 51” event

LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — More than two million people on Facebook say they’re going to “Storm Area 51” next month. The man behind the page said the idea was supposed to be a joke, but it’s having serious consequences for the people living near the military base.
The small county commission’s chambers was packed with concerned Lincoln County residents on Monday.
There was also a lot of support from the people who are organizing the events surrounding “Storm Area 51.”
Also on hand: Emergency management with words of caution. They’ve been in talks with the state for support.
