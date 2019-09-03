Lincoln County officials to discuss ‘Alienstock’ event near Area 51

PIOCHE, Nev. — Lincoln County Commissioners are expected to consider whether to allow organizers to go forward with an event that grew out of a hoax social media posting encouraging people to storm Area 51, a top secret military installation.

“Alienstock” which is a festival planned to take place in Rachel, Nevada is supposed to happen Sept. 20 – 22 and could bring as many as 40,000 visitors to a remote desert location.

Lincoln County commissioners are expected to vote on a permit for the event.

Here is a link to a special online section focused on Area 51 and the planned events.