Lincoln County officials: Events calm for Storm Area 51 festivals

LINCOLN COUNTY, NV. (KLAS) – Officials with Lincoln County Emergency Management say activities are calm with both events for Storm Area 51.

Officials posted on the organizations Facebook page Saturday morning saying temperatures have dropped in the upper 30’s with visitors camping on BLM land.

There were multiple accidents involving cars hitting cows, which caused significant property damage, according to management officials.

Event officials have been pleased with the weekend events being manageable and respectful from attendees.