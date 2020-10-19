Limited inpatient visitation resumes at Valley Health System hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The six local hospitals of the Valley Health System (VHS) resumed limited inpatient visitation on Monday, Oct. 19.
Inpatient visitation is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Centennial Hills, Desert Springs, Henderson, Spring Valley, Summerlin and Valley hospitals.
One visitor at a time is allowed in the patient’s room and must remain in the patient’s room during the entire visit, according to the VHS.
VHS released the following visitation rules:
- Multiple visitors within the same group must remain outside the hospital or in a vehicle. Visitors may not congregate in the lobby, cafeteria or other community areas.
- All visitors must be 18 or older.
- Everyone must wear a mask before entering the hospital and must undergo a temperature check and screening.
- Visitors are NOT allowed to visit patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are undergoing diagnostic testing for COVID-19.
- One adult, age 18+, may accompany patients to the Emergency department and for an outpatient procedure.
Valley Health Systems says visitation exceptions continue for labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care, pediatrics and end-of-life situations.
For the safety of patients, employees, physicians, students, visitors and vendors, and to limit the spread of COVID-19, the following is strongly encouraged:
- Visitors should not accompany patients to the hospital if they are not feeling well.
- Limit visitation to immediate family / power of attorney representatives rather than a neighborly “drop by to say hi and see how you’re doing” visit.
- Items (reading material, phone chargers, etc.) may still be dropped off for delivery at the Main or ER entrances. VHS says all items should be contained in an envelope or plastic bag with the patient’s full name and room number legibly printed on the outside.