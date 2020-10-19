Limited inpatient visitation resumes at Valley Health System hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The six local hospitals of the Valley Health System (VHS) resumed limited inpatient visitation on Monday, Oct. 19.

Inpatient visitation is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Centennial Hills, Desert Springs, Henderson, Spring Valley, Summerlin and Valley hospitals.

One visitor at a time is allowed in the patient’s room and must remain in the patient’s room during the entire visit, according to the VHS.

VHS released the following visitation rules:

Multiple visitors within the same group must remain outside the hospital or in a vehicle. Visitors may not congregate in the lobby, cafeteria or other community areas.

All visitors must be 18 or older.

Everyone must wear a mask before entering the hospital and must undergo a temperature check and screening.

Visitors are NOT allowed to visit patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are undergoing diagnostic testing for COVID-19.

One adult, age 18+, may accompany patients to the Emergency department and for an outpatient procedure.

Valley Health Systems says visitation exceptions continue for labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care, pediatrics and end-of-life situations.

