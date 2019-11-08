Limited Edition VGK Patches flying off Smith’s shelves

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For more than five weeks now, residents have been searching for those hard to come by Vegas Golden Knights NHL patches. Valley residents first learned about the commemorative item on Sept. 24 when Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz announced a partnership with Smith’s Food & Drug stores to be the official grocery store of the Vegas Golden Knights.
The team rolled out five exclusive player patches that features popular VGK players, but they can only be purchased at Smith’s.
“We’re excited to partner with a brand whose ethos is so closely aligned with our own, and to connect with Vegas Born fans every day at Smith’s stores. The player patches will give our great fans another creative way to Knight Up and show their support for the team,” said Bubolz, Vegas Golden Knights President.
“We have a limited supply of these collectible player patches, so fans of the Golden Knights should jump on this opportunity to collect all five patches before supplies run out,” said Bryan Sant, Smith’s Vice President of Merchandising.
One fan got in line at 5:45 am when they heard the Ryan Reeves patch was stocked and available on Nov 6.
A different patch was released over the 10 weeks, and it was sold for $9.99. The patches are designed to be ironed on hockey jerseys or sports jackets for fans to celebrate their favorite players.
Some of the past and upcoming release dates are:
- September 25: Max Pacioretty
- October 9: Deryk Engelland
- October 23: Marc-Andre Fleury
- November 6: Ryan Reaves
- November 20: William Karlsson
Golden Knights fans ideally can purchase the exclusive player patches at the customer checkout lanes of any Clark County Smith’s store.
The retail price of $9.99 certainly didn’t last long with some patches already being posted online and sold for considerably marked up prices.
There is a five patch purchase limit to allow more fans to acquire an exclusive patch featuring their favorite VGK player.
Smith’s will also host food drives in collaboration with the Golden Knights. Ask your local Smith’s for details.