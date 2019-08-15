California woman to receive limb lengthening surgery in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ever dream of being a few inches taller? A local doctor can make it happen and will be performing the limb lengthening surgery on a patient this Friday at Sunrise Hospital.

Doctor Kevin Debiparshad, an orthopedic surgeon and founder of the LimbplastX Institute, will operate on California resident Nisha Ali. Ali hopes to grow from 5 feet to 5 feet 3 inches tall.

“I always wanted to be taller,” Ali said. “It was a wish, like something that I find desirable.”

So, what does limb lengthening surgery involve?

The LimbplastX Institute describes the procedure is ‘minimally invasive’. Doctors implant nails into the hollow portions of the femur or tibia, which are controlled by a remote-controlled device and expand the bones over time. Debiparshad says it takes 25 days to achieve one inch.

Limb lengthening surgery can cost up to $100,000.

Ali says if a procedure will make you feel happier or boost your confidence, go for it.