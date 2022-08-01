LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 100,000 Nevadans who get health insurance through Nevada Health Link might be in for a rate increase of more than 8% going into next year.

Proposed rate changes for 2023 are now public on the Nevada Division of Insurance’s website.

The average rate change for individuals is 8.2%, according to the Division of Insurance. Overall, the proposed increase for all plans sold on NevadaHealthLink is averaging 8.4%.

The number of plans offered continues to expand, but they are all going up, right along with inflation. The number of Nevadans who enrolled through Jan. 15 was a record. It coincided with decisions by many workers to leave their jobs — or chose not to go back to work — as the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

The average rate increase for plans sold outside the Silver State Health Exchange is increasing almost as much: 7.2%.

Consumers are invited to review the changes and submit comments through the Nevada Division of Insurance website before rates are approved. That’s scheduled to happen later this month. Approved rates are scheduled to be posted Oct. 1, 2022.

The Nevada Health Link was created by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange to help people find affordable health insurance. Through Nevada Health Link individuals can shop for, compare, and purchase qualified health insurance plans with tax credits or subsidies that are based on income.