LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They’re known in the African nation of Namibia as “fairy circles,” believed by the native Himba people to carry spiritual and magical powers. Tour guides repeat a myth that the circles are formed by a dragon in the earth, with poisonous breath that destroys plants.

It’s an odd phenomenon, with a few scientific theories offered to explain why grasses and other vegetation grow around empty circles in the arid fields.

Dr. Henry Sun says there’s something very much like these fairy circles in the desert north of Las Vegas.

As the Mojave Desert transitions to the Great Basin about 140 miles straight north of Las Vegas, the phenomenon appears on both sides of State Route 318. It’s a road most famous for an open road race from Lund to Hiko. There are few reasons to drive that route, and even fewer reasons to stop and look around at roadside plants.

And that’s part of the reason you’ve probably never heard about these mysterious rings — which Dr. Sun declines to call “fairy circles.” He sees the phenomenon through a different lens, and refers to them as disks — not for the surrounding vegetation, but for the barren land in the middle.

It’s a different environment, with different plants, different animals, a different ecosystem entirely.

But from a bird’s-eye view, it sure looks the same.

Images from Google Maps show the circular splotches as SR318 winds north out of Hiko. About 20 miles north of the little town, they appear as if they’re some alien phenomenon.

A Google Maps view of SR318 shows the circles near the small town of Hiko. (Google Maps)

Dr. Sun, an associate professor with the Desert Research Institute, described the view’s similarity to a “lunarscape” — like craters of barren land dotting the fields. He said the disks are anywhere from three feet in diameter to eight feet in diameter.

About 10 years ago, a German scientist suggested that the Namibian circles could be explained by subterranean termites that attack the roots of any plant that begins to grow too close to a termite colony.

Building on that work, Dr. Sun has studied the circles in Nevada for a couple of years and found that they occur around above-ground mounds of harvester ants. He’s quick to say they’re not the exact same thing that’s found in Namibia, a coastal African nation near the continent’s southern tip. “If you didn’t know, you would think it’s the same phenomenon,” he said Friday as he explained his fascination.

“It’s clear the ants don’t want plants to grow too close to the mounds,” he said. “If seeds land in the circle, the harvester ants will just chop them up.” That’s counter-intuitive, he noted, because ants forage for seeds — an important food source. Yet they don’t want anything growing close to home.

An ant mound along SR 318 in Nevada, part of Dr. Henry Sun’s study. (Courtesy, Dr. Henry Sun)

As the soil gets drier and drier — particularly in a desert environment during a drought like the one affecting the West now — the ant mounds disappear, but “ghost cities” remain.

As he studied further, Dr. Sun found more parallels to Namibia. Soil moisture studies suggest the reason for the ants’ behavior. Desert plants are very good at collecting any available water, and the soil under plants contains more moisture than surrounding soil. So the elimination of the plants serves to keep the eggs in the colony dry — in both the Nevada and Namibia examples. The harvester ants and the termites seem to exhibit the same behavior to protect their nests.

It’s an example of what Dr. Sun referred to as “convergent evolution” — organisms developing similar traits to adapt to similar environments.

A horned lizard that feeds on harvester ants. (Courtesy, Dr. Henry Sun)

“Who cares? Why is it important?” Dr. Sun asks. He points out that the question isn’t really like many scientific efforts that are directed to solve a problem. He calls it “curiosity-driven research,” and the “why” becomes important as he explains further.

The temptation might be to blame the ants for creating this “dead zone.” It might be seen as a reason to exterminate ants to get the land to produce again. But that could disrupt the ecosystem. Ants are a food source for a horned lizard in the area that eats ants almost exclusively. The lizard is food for several other animals — snakes and various birds including sage grouse chicks.

And while the circles might seem like they only harm the productivity of the plants, the diversity of plants is greater around the ant colony.

If anything, environmental research suggests that ants are an important part of the ecosystem and the food chain. “Some things in our environment, we don’t appreciate until they are gone,” Dr. Sun said.