Lights will stay on for Christmas after man’s struggle brings help from community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As DETR struggled once again Tuesday through problems that have frustrated people with unemployment claims, 8NewsNow got a look at how the problem is affecting people.

Elijah Nott told us he is days away from having his power shut off if unemployment benefits don’t arrive soon.

He is just one of many claimants who are worried about when payments will come through as a new problem with delays popped up at the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. The solution was reportedly 24 to 48 hours away.

“That doesn’t produce any confidence in people that are relying on that money when there is no government assistance, that small amount we heavily rely on,” Nott said.

“It is just as much stress as worrying about this virus, this pandemic we are going through,” he said.

Nott also said he is missing his fifth Lost Wages Assistance payment. That’s the extra $300 weekly payment dated back from September. Last week, DETR said that payment would take up to 10 days.

“It just continues to compound that stress of trying to find a job, trying to deal with DETR, worrying about Christmas. I have five kids in the household and I have had to go out for help for Christmas as well. I mean, it has been so rough this year.

It’s been a struggle for many people dealing with DETR.

But it’s also caused some in the community to go above and beyond for neighbors.

But remember we mentioned about helping neighbors?

After Joe Moeller’s report aired on Tuesday, a viewer stepped up to pay the $239 power bill for Elijah Nott and is family.

Now, the lights will be on through the holidays.

Nott said the stranger’s generosity moved his wife to tears.