LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the sweetest spots in the valley is giving couples across Southern Nevada the perfect place to spend Valentine’s Day this year.

The 9th annual Lights of Love at Ethel M. Chocolate cactus garden will open Friday, February 3 at 5 p.m. just in time to celebrate the holiday of love.

(Photo credit: Ethel M. Chocolates)

Those interested can take a stroll through the three-acre cactus garden with half a million twinkling lights.

Hot chocolate and special treats such as hand-dipped chocolate strawberries will be available for purchase at this year’s event.

(Photo credit: Ethel M. Chocolates)

The garden is located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson.

Once open the festive ‘Lights of Love’ garden will run through Feb. 14 and will open nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

